LOS ANGELES — You may have watched the 96th Academy Awards ceremony – hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel – Sunday evening, and some of this year’s winners have ties to the Hoosier state.

Christopher Nolan’s film “Oppenheimer” won seven awards, including those for Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Director. Continue reading for a complete list of winners.

Cillian Murphy is officially the first Irish-born actor to win Best Actor in the Academy's 96-year history for his performance as J. Robert Oppenheimer in 'Oppenheimer.' #Oscars Photo Credit: Matt Sayles pic.twitter.com/Xczd4Z5BDy — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 12, 2024

Greg Sorvig, Artistic Director of Heartland Film in Indianapolis, says four films recognized with Truly Moving Picture Awards or shown by Heartland last year won over the weekend.

He also notes that some Heartland Film alumni, including Robert Downey Jr. and Da’Vine Joy Randolph, won golden statuettes for their 2023 acting performances.

And, while there were arguably no major incidents at this year’s ceremony – you might recall the infamous “Oscars Slap” – there were still some surprises.

For one, Sorvig explains that actress Lily Gladstone was expected to be named Best Actress for her role in “Killers of the Flower Moon.” But, she ultimately lost that title to Emma Stone, whose performance in “Poor Things” secured her second Best Actress award.

He also argues that “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” was favored to win Best Animated Feature Film. In the end, though, the statuette went to “The Boy and the Heron.”

You can currently watch some of this season’s winning films online. Learn more here.

2024 Oscar Winners:

The post Some 2024 Academy Award Winners Have Hoosier Ties appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Some 2024 Academy Award Winners Have Hoosier Ties was originally published on wibc.com