Shorthanded Pacers Blown Out 114-83 by Warriors | Game Recap

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA.) – The Golden State Warriors (6-5) outscore the Indiana Pacers (1-9) 49-18 final 15 minutes to win 114-83 on Sunday night, extending Indiana’s losing streak to four games.

1. First Quarter Source:Getty With nine players out tonight for the Indiana Pacers, Rick Carlisle did not have a lot of options when it came to his starting lineup. The first five on the floor for Indiana were Andrew Nembhard, Ben Sheppard, Jarace Walker, Jay Huff, and Isaiah Jackson. Golden State jumped to an early 8-2 lead because of Indiana’s struggles offensively. The Warriors came close to a double figure lead a couple of times in the first quarter, but the Pacers did not let them reach that mark. Indiana outscored Golden State 15-8 in the final 7:10 of the period to go into the second quarter trailing 23-21. The leading scorer in the first quarter was not Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green, Jimmy Butler III, Jarace Walker, or Andrew Nembhard. With 6 points, Quinten Post led all players in scoring by sinking a pair of threes. Indiana’s leading scorer was Monte Morris with 5 points off the bench. As a team, Indiana was 32% from the field, 2/10 (20%), on three-pointers, and 3/3 at the foul line in the first frame. Golden State shot 33.3% from the field, 5/14 (35.7%) from downtown, and 2/4 from the stripe.

2. Second Quarter Source:Getty Indiana’s offensive struggles were still prominent in the second quarter, if not more because turnovers started becoming a factor. Isaiah Jackson started the scoring in the period with a hook shot to tie the game at 23-23 and that was the only time the Pacers were gridlocked with the Warriors in the period. Golden State pushed its lead to six points and then the Pacers would come back with 4:39 left in the half trailing by one point when Cody Martin made a reverse layup. Indiana’s offense then went ice cold as Golden State started to figure things out. With 56.6 seconds left in the half, Indiana’s deficit was a first half high twelve points after a Jonathan Kuminga fadeaway jumper. Indiana was able to generate some offense in the final seconds to go into the locker room trailing 48-41. Golden State outscored Indiana 25-20 in the second quarter. After a big second quarter, Jimmy Butler became the leading scorer with 10 points in the half. Indiana’s leading scorer was Isaiah Jackson and Monte Morris with 8 points each. As a team, the Pacers shooting percentages were 37.2%, 22.2% (4/18), and 100% (5/5) in the half. Golden State’s were 37.2%, 23.8% (5/21), and 68.8% (11/16).

3. Third Quarter Source:Getty After never possessing the lead in the first half, Indiana was finally able to get over the hump in the third quarter. The Pacers started the second half by drilling three triples to cut their deficit to 51-50 with 9:24 left. In fact, the first four made field goals for Indiana in the second half were three-pointers. With 5:36 left in the quarter, Tony Bradley went to the line and converted two foul shots to put the Pacers on top 60-59. Golden State took the lead back on the following possession and then Jeremiah Robinson-Earl got to the rim with a layup to put Indiana ahead 62-61. The Warriors would take the lead back for good. Jarace Walker’s three-point play tied the game at 65 with 3:31 left in the period, and then the Warriors closed the quarter on a 10-0 run to go into the final twelve minutes ahead 75-65. Andrew Nembhard and Moses Moody each scored 8 points in the quarter to lead all players. Jimmy Butler’s 17 points were the most by any player after three quarters. Trailing him in scoring was Quinten Post (14), Andrew Nembhard (12), Moses moody (11), and Jay Huff (10). Indiana shot 33.3% in the quarter from the field, 50% (5/10) from downtown, and 3/5 (60%) from the free-throw line. Golden State shot 31.8% from the field, 3/13 (23.1%) from three-point range, and 10/14 (71.4%) at the line.

4. Fourth Quarter Source:Getty After failing to score in the final 3:31 of the previous quarter, Indiana was looking to respond after the timeout between quarters. However, that just would not happen. Golden State went on a 9-3 run to go ahead by sixteen points. The Warriors did not stop there as they just kept pushing the Pacers further and further away. With 3:24 left in the game, Golden State’s advantage reached twenty-nine points on a Trayce Jackson-Davis dunk just after checking into the game. Indiana’s largest deficit was 33 points when Buddy Hield converted a layup with less than a minute left in the game. Indiana’s losing streak is now four games with tonight’s 114-83 loss after being outscored 39-18 in the fourth quarter.

5. Top Performers Source:Getty Jimmy Butler III (21p, 9r, 7a, 2s), Will Richard (15p, 3r), Quinten Post (14p, 8r), Brandin Podziemski (14p, 6r, 2s), Moses Moody (13p, 3r), and Al Horford (12p, 4r). For Indiana, Andrew Nembhard (14p, 9a), Jay Huff (12p, 11r, 3b), Isaiah Jackson (12p, 6r), Jarace Walker (12p, 2r), and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (9p, 12r, 2s). For tonight’s full box score, click here.

6. Notes Source:Getty Indiana’s 1-9 start to the season ties the worst start through 10 games in franchise history

Indiana’s 83 points are a season low and tied last season’s lowest output in a game

Indiana’s loss is the first loss at Chase Center since it opened, now 6-1

Indiana’s 34% shooting is the worst performance of the year thus far

Indiana has yet to shoot 45% from the field in a game, did so 66 times last year

Indiana was tied 65-65 with 3:31 left in the third, outscored 49-18 rest of the way

Indiana’s 22 turnovers are a season high

Indiana’s 11 free throw attempts are a season low

Golden State took 26 more free throw attempts than Indiana, second team with 20+ more attempts this season (Brooklyn) – that did not happen once last season

Aaron Nesmith missed tonight’s game with a right forearm contusion

Al Horford’s 12 points are the second most in a game this season (13 vs DEN on 10/23/25)

Jarace Walker committed a season high 6 turnovers

Jay Huff recorded his first career double-double

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl has grabbed 10+ rebounds in two games this season

Jimmy Butler III has scored 20+ points in 7 games this season

Jimmy Butler III’s 7 assists tied a season high

Jonathan Kuminga’s 5 points are a season low

Pascal Siakam missed tonight’s game as a rest day

Quinten Post’s 14 points tied a season high for the third time

Will Richard has scored 10+ points in three consecutive games