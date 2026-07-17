Listen Live
Close
Pop Culture

CASSIUS GEMS: 21 Gorgeous Pictures Of Actress Priyanka Chopra

CASSIUS GEMS: 27 Gorgeous Pictures Of Global Bollywood Superstar Priyanka Chopra

Published on July 17, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Celebrity Sightings In Rome
Source: Franco Origlia / Getty

Priyanka Chopra is a certified star.

In the United States, she didn’t become really popular until she starred as the main character in the ABC show Quantico where she played Alex Parrish, who joins the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and becomes a prime suspect in a terrorist attack on Grand Central Terminal. The show ran from 2015 to 2018, but her fame runs way beyond that. Before lending her talent to America she was one of the biggest stars in India, making her Bollywood debut back in 2003– but she recognizes how hard that crossover can be.

“I realized that South Asian actors get put into a box. As soon as you say you’re a Bollywood actor, all I’m expected to be good at is dancing and big, theatrical acting,” she told Elle in 2019. “So I thought, the way to make a dent would be to not play Indian characters at all.”

She’s part of the Chopra family, which is one of the most dominant film producing family’s in Asia, and her work has earned her awards like on Forbes’  World’s 100 Most Powerful Women list and Time named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world. Oh, and did we mention that she was Miss World in 2000?

Chopra is also huge in the philanthropic world, and as one of the highest-paid actresses, she’s been putting that money to good use working with organizations like UNICEF. She speaks loudly towards children’s rights and even created her own foundation to help the underprivileged kids of India.

Her latest film is called Heads Of State, where she stars alongside Idris Elba and John Cena in the action flick.

Since becoming famous in the states, she has married pop star Nick Jonas and rightfully graced the cover of many magazines. In celebration of her 44th birthday, we gathered some of our favorite pictures of the beautiful actress.

1. The eyes never lie…

2. When in Cannes

3. Messy Hair Vibes

4. Golden Hour

5. Cover Girl

6. Covered up

7. Bossy

8. Keeping it simple in Black & White

9. Stunting on the Red Carpet

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8X6r8Op0yp

10. What neckline?

11. Pre-Party Vibes

12. Pretty In Pink

13. Summer In Miami

14. As the sun sets

15. One with nature

16. Rock that all white

17. Diamonds Dancing

18. Double Trouble

19. After a long day

20. On the 14th day of February

21. Grammy Family

22.

23.

24.

25.

26.

27.

CASSIUS GEMS: 27 Gorgeous Pictures Of Global Bollywood Superstar Priyanka Chopra was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from 106.7 WTLC

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Recent
Reality TV  |  imannmilner

K. Michelle Doubles Down On Shamea Morton Mother Comments While Denying Being #TeamPorsha—‘I STAND ALONE!’ – Page 14

Comedy search is back. Mike Epps and friends comedy show. Submit your one minute comedy clip by August 1st for your chance to open for Mike Epps. Your city, your shot.
All News  |  Chase Iseghohi

Mike Epps Is Looking for Indianapolis’ Next Comedy Star. Here’s How to Enter the Comedy Search

38 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Gorgeous Girls, Girls, Girls! MORE Of The Finest, Flyest & Flossiest Shorties, ROC Girlies & More Who Embodied The Baddie Blueprint At JAŸ-Z’s Epic Yankee Stadium Takeover

Celebrity  |  Kerbi Lynn

Stefon Diggs’ Sexual Assault Accuser Chris Griffith Slams Cardi B, Leaks Alleged DMs: 'C'mon Get Your A** Bust'

20 Items
Sports  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Angel Reese Fires Back At Coach Over “Protected Species” Comment That Social Media Labeled Racist, Coach Responds

Civil Rights & Social Justice  |  Team CASSIUS

The Fumble: JAŸ-Z Calls Out Kaepernick, Cardi B Defends Stefon Diggs, & More

Celebrity  |  imannmilner

GOOOAL! Tequila Tastemakers Law Roach, Rome Flynn & Shedeur Sanders Celebrate FIFA World Cup With Tequila Don Julio 1942 & GQ

Celebrity News  |  Sammy Approved

#RHOA Repercussions: Angela Confirms Cease & Desist From Shamea, Says She’s Not To Blame For Housewife’s Porsha Predicament

42 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Expecto BAEtronum! A Totally Awesome Gallery Of Blerdy Baddies, Ethereal Stunners & Kamehamehotties Who Conjured Up Cosplay Slays At Dream Con 2026

Trending
13 Items

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

From Friends To Foes: A Timeline Of JAŸ-Z & Dame Dash’s Relationship

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close