Listen Live
Local

Police: Escaped Marion County Inmate Now Back in Custody

Published on October 21, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

UPDATE: The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and IMPD now say that Dionte Green is back in custody. Deputies found Green in a homeless camp on the southeast side of Indianapolis.

MARION COUNTY, Ind.–On Tuesday, during transport to the Marion County Community Justice Campus, an inmate named Dionte Green jumped out of a transport vehicle and fled from custody.

Investigators say Green is 35 years old and approximately 5’9 and 160 pounds. Green was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans. Green was also wearing leg shackles and handcuffs at the time of his escape.

Green was under arrest for an outstanding warrant out of Marion County for unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. Police are using drones to search an area near the Community Justice Campus that includes the Christian Park neighborhood and the area just north and east of Crown Hill Cemetery.

“Multiple agencies are assisting in attempting to locate Green. Please refer any inquiries to the Marion County Community Corrections Agency. Any citizen with knowledge of the whereabouts of Dionte Green are encouraged to call 911 for police assistance,” said the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in a Tuesday afternoon news release.

Community Corrections is an independent agency and is not overseen by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office of Sheriff Kerry Forestal.

Police: Escaped Marion County Inmate Now Back in Custody  was originally published on wibc.com

1. Escaped Inmate Identified as 35-year-old Dionte Green

Escaped Inmate Identified as 35-year-old Dionte Green Source:MCSO Public Info Team

2. Another photo of Green with clothing he had on at the time of his escape

Another photo of Green with clothing he had on at the time of his escape Source:MCSO Public Info Team
More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Brandy & Monica
22 Items
All News

The Boy Is Mine: 25 Years Later Tour Setlist

Mozel Saunders Foundation “Boots on the Ground” Fundraiser
Events

Mozel Sanders Foundation Presents: Boots on the Ground Fundraiser

Crime Scene
Local

Woman allegedly kills man who honked at her on Indy’s west side

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

10 Items
Entertainment

Hang It In The Louvre: 10 Heist Movies You Need To Watch Now

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close