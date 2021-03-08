HomeCelebrity News

Troll Patrol: Someone Had The Audacity To Say Pam Grier Isn’t Black Beauty Personified

Posted 15 hours ago

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

Array

Source: WENN.com / WENN


Pam Grier became famous in the so-called Blaxploitation era due to her arresting beauty, Goddess-like physique, and action-packed leading lady roles. On Twitter, a young man decided to choose violence and basically said that Grier wasn’t keeping his grandpappy and uncle’s heads on a swivel in the 1970s.

“For the record, I never understood what niggas saw in Pam Grier. There I said it,” tweeted @NotUncleJu. Of course, brother Ju must’ve been bored or knew that such an utterance would get a reaction and he’s been getting a lot of grief for his mistaken opinion.

Grier burst onto the scene in 1970 and had a blazing run as a star attraction on the big screen. With curves for days and a fierce look, Grier not only reimagined the action hero but also American beauty standards as a Black woman with body and unflinching confidence.

It would be fair to say that Grier’s hip-hugging outfits and no-nonsense attitude inspired the likes of current head-turning stars like Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, and more.

And as time goes on, Grier’s trailblazing image and presence still loom heavily in the 21st Century, and she’s remained active throughout the decades since torching the screen over 50 years ago.

We get the sinking feeling that @NotUncleJu was looking to stir up some stuff on the timeline and, like clockwork, Twitter formed a mighty wall around one of our living national treasures in the eternally beautiful Pam Grier. Not for nothing, @NotUncleJu’s bio reads “I’m an a**hole apparently” so do with that as you will.

Check out the reactions below.

Photo: WENN

Troll Patrol: Someone Had The Audacity To Say Pam Grier Isn’t Black Beauty Personified  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Neither have we.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Latest
15 items
Troll Patrol: Someone Had The Audacity To Say Pam Grier Isn’t Black Beauty Personified
 15 hours ago
03.08.21
15 items
Eddie Murphy Vs. Kevin Hart Debate Kicks Off On Twitter
 15 hours ago
03.08.21
Proud Mama Vanessa Bryant Gushes Over Natalia Bryant’s New Modeling Pics
 1 day ago
03.08.21
15 items
Black Twitter Flips ‘WandaVision’s Vision Into ViShawn J’arvis Without A Soul Stone
 1 day ago
03.08.21
9 items
Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons To Miss NBA All-Star Game In Atlanta Due To Alleged COVID Barber
 1 day ago
03.08.21
HBO Max Considers Changing Its Subscription Costs
 2 days ago
03.07.21
Assault Victim Claims Associates of Kenneth Petty And Nicki Minaj Harassed Her
 3 days ago
03.07.21
Fred Hammond On His ‘Surviving Williams’ Series, Verzuz With Kirk Franklin, Battling COVID-19 & More!
 3 days ago
03.06.21
Young Carter Go Farther: Jay-Z Changed Handle On Twitter To Mr. Carter
 3 days ago
03.06.21
Sister Souljah Talks New Book ‘Life After Death,’ Activism & More! [EXCLUSIVE]
 3 days ago
03.06.21
11 items
Tea Is Hot: OnlyFans Threesome Ended With Woman’s Boyfriend Getting Other Woman Pregnant
 3 days ago
03.06.21
Colin Cowherd Slams Baker Mayfield Over UFO Claims
 4 days ago
03.05.21
Kobe And Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant Overcoming Grief After Death Of Kobe, Gianna
 4 days ago
03.05.21
Cardi B. x Fashion Nova
E! True Hollywood Story Reboots With First Episode On Cardi B
 4 days ago
03.05.21
Photos
Close