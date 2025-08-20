List Of Colts Week 1 Starting Quarterbacks Since 2000

The Indianapolis Colts have had a storied history at the quarterback position, starting with the legendary Peyton Manning, who became the face of the franchise from 1998 to 2010.

Manning’s consistent excellence, leadership, and ability to elevate the team made him a generational talent and a cornerstone of the Colts’ success.

His tenure brought the team a Super Bowl title, multiple playoff appearances, and a reputation as one of the NFL’s elite teams.

Following Manning’s departure in 2012, the Colts appeared to have struck gold again with Andrew Luck.

Luck, the first overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, quickly proved himself as a worthy successor.

His dynamic play and leadership gave the franchise hope for another era of sustained success.

However, injuries plagued Luck’s career, and his shocking retirement in 2019 left the Colts scrambling to find their next franchise quarterback.

Since Luck’s departure, the Colts have cycled through a series of Week 1 starters, each bringing a mix of promise and uncertainty.

From veterans looking for a career resurgence to young players trying to prove themselves, the team has yet to find “the guy” to carry the franchise forward.

This revolving door at quarterback has left the Colts searching for the stability and leadership they once enjoyed with Manning and Luck.

As the team continues its quest to find a long-term solution under center, Colts fans remain hopeful that the next great quarterback is just around the corner, ready to lead the franchise back to its former glory.

Take a look below at a List Of Colts Week 1 Starting Quarterbacks Since 2000.

1. Daniel Jones – 2025 Source:Getty Daniel Jones has officially been named the starting quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts for the 2025 season. After joining the team in the offseason, Jones impressed coaches with his leadership, athleticism, and ability to command the offense. The Colts are optimistic that Jones, a former New York Giants QB, will bring stability and success to the position as they aim for a strong season ahead. 2. Anthony Richardson – 2024, 2023 Source:Getty Anthony Richardson began the 2023 and 2024 seasons as the Indianapolis Colts’ starting quarterback, showcasing his electrifying athleticism and ability to make highlight-reel plays. However, his time as the starter was marred by recurring injuries and inconsistent performances, which hindered his ability to find sustained success. 3. Matt Ryan – 2022 Source:Getty Matt Ryan started as the Indianapolis Colts’ quarterback in Week 1 of the 2022 season but struggled to find success throughout the year. Inconsistent performances and team challenges led the Colts to move on from Ryan, ultimately releasing him midseason as they shifted focus toward the future. 4. Carson Wentz – 2021 Source:Getty Carson Wentz started as the Indianapolis Colts’ quarterback in Week 1 of the 2021 season but failed to consistently impress the coaching staff. Despite moments of promise, his performance fell short of expectations, leading the Colts to move on from him after just one season. 5. Phillip Rivers – 2020 Source:Getty Philip Rivers started as the Indianapolis Colts’ quarterback in Week 1 of the 2020 season, leading the team to the playoffs with his veteran leadership and steady play. However, the Colts were eliminated in the first round, and Rivers retired from football following the season, capping off a remarkable NFL career. 6. Jacoby Brissett – 2019 Source:Getty Jacoby Brissett became the Indianapolis Colts’ Week 1 starter in 2019 after Andrew Luck’s sudden retirement. Thrust into the role unexpectedly, Brissett showed resilience and leadership but faced challenges in delivering consistent success during the season. 7. Andrew Luck – 2018 Source:Getty Andrew Luck returned as the Indianapolis Colts’ Week 1 starter in 2018 after overcoming a major injury that sidelined him for an extended period. He bounced back in spectacular fashion, delivering a stellar season and leading the Colts to the playoffs. 8. Scott Tolzien – 2017 Source:Getty Scott Tolzien started Week 1 for the Indianapolis Colts in 2017 Andrew Luck was still recovering from offseason shoulder surgery and wasnt cleared to play. Tolzien had been the primary backup throughout the offseason and preseason, taking the majority of first-team reps in Luck’s absence. The Colts decided to stick with Tolzien as the starter until Luck was fully recovered and ready to return. 9. Andrew Luck – 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012 Source:Getty From 2012 to 2016, Andrew Luck served as the Indianapolis Colts’ Week 1 starter, quickly establishing himself as one of the NFL’s premier quarterbacks. With his exceptional talent, leadership, and thrilling game management, Luck revitalized the Colts franchise, leading them to multiple playoff appearances and solidifying their status as a competitive force in the league. 10. Curtis Painter – 2011 Source:Getty Curtis Painter began the 2011 season as the Indianapolis Colts’ Week 1 starter, stepping in during Peyton Manning’s absence. However, his tenure was short-lived due to struggles on the field, and the Colts endured a difficult season, finishing last in the league. 11. Peyton Manning – 2010, 2009, 2008, 2007, 2006, 2005, 2004, 2003, 2002, 2001, 2000, 1999, 1998 Source:Getty From 1998 to 2010, Peyton Manning was the cornerstone of the Indianapolis Colts as their starting quarterback. Renowned for his consistent elite play, exceptional leadership, and football IQ, Manning became the gold standard for quarterbacks. He was the driving force behind the Colts’ success, earning numerous accolades and cementing his legacy as one of the greatest to ever play the game.