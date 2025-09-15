Lecrae Reconstruction Tour Setlist

From the streets to the sanctuary, from mixtapes to the main stage—he’s broken barriers, built bridges, and brought faith to the forefront of hip-hop. With every verse, he’s spoken truth. With every beat, he’s sparked change.

1. I’ll Find You (with Tori Kelly vocals on screen) 2. Blessings 3. Nuthin 4. Set Me Free 5. Rebel Intro / Jesus Muzik 6. After the Music Stops 7. Go Hard 8. Background (with choir vocals) 9. Don’t Waste Your Life 10. Praying for You 11. Just Like You 12. Tell the World 13. Welcome to America 14. Church Clothes 15. Drown 16. Zombiez 17. All I Need Is You 18. Coming In Hot (with Andy Mineo, video assist) 19. Spread the Opps 20. Fear Not 21. Messengers 22. I Did It For You 23. I’m Turnt 24.