Lecrae Reconstruction Tour Setlist

Published on September 15, 2025

66th GRAMMY Awards - Premiere Ceremony

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

From the streets to the sanctuary, from mixtapes to the main stage—he’s broken barriers, built bridges, and brought faith to the forefront of hip-hop. With every verse, he’s spoken truth. With every beat, he’s sparked change.

1. I’ll Find You (with Tori Kelly vocals on screen)

2. Blessings

3. Nuthin

4. Set Me Free

5. Rebel Intro / Jesus Muzik

6. After the Music Stops

7. Go Hard

8. Background (with choir vocals)

9. Don’t Waste Your Life

10. Praying for You

11. Just Like You

12. Tell the World

13. Welcome to America

14. Church Clothes

15. Drown

16. Zombiez

17. All I Need Is You

18. Coming In Hot (with Andy Mineo, video assist)

19. Spread the Opps

20. Fear Not

21. Messengers

22. I Did It For You

23. I’m Turnt

