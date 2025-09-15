Lecrae Reconstruction Tour Setlist
From the streets to the sanctuary, from mixtapes to the main stage—he’s broken barriers, built bridges, and brought faith to the forefront of hip-hop. With every verse, he’s spoken truth. With every beat, he’s sparked change.
Related: Setlist
1. I’ll Find You (with Tori Kelly vocals on screen)
2. Blessings
3. Nuthin
4. Set Me Free
5. Rebel Intro / Jesus Muzik
6. After the Music Stops
7. Go Hard
8. Background (with choir vocals)
9. Don’t Waste Your Life
10. Praying for You
11. Just Like You
12. Tell the World
13. Welcome to America
14. Church Clothes
15. Drown
16. Zombiez
17. All I Need Is You
18. Coming In Hot (with Andy Mineo, video assist)
19. Spread the Opps
20. Fear Not
21. Messengers
22. I Did It For You
23. I’m Turnt
24.
More from 106.7 WTLC