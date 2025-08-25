Listen Live
Entertainment

Rickey Smiley Excites Indy With Grits & Grooves Brunch And Karaoke Live (RECAP)

Published on August 25, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves

Source: Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves / Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves

Karaoke, Grits & Groove with Rickey Smiley Lights Up Kountry Kitchen

This past weekend, Indy showed up and showed out for our Karaoke Grits & Groove brunch featuring the one and only Rickey Smiley—and it was nothing short of a success.

Hosted at Kountry Kitchen in the heart of Nap Town, the event brought together good food, soulful vibes, and plenty of laughs.

Related Stories

Guests enjoyed a full brunch spread—yes, the grits were on point—while Rickey kept the room buzzing with his trademark humor and energy.

From karaoke performances that had the crowd on their feet to surprise moments with local talent, the afternoon felt more like a family reunion than just an event.

Rickey even pulled fans from the audience to join in on the fun, turning the brunch into a full-on interactive experience.

The combination of comfort food, community, and comedy is what made this Grits & Groove installment special. It wasn’t just about singing songs—it was about creating memories, sharing laughs, and celebrating culture right here in Indy.

RELATED: SOLD OUT: Grits &amp; Grooves: Brunch with Rickey Smiley’s Karaoke Live

1.

More Grits and Groove Photos Source:More Grits and Groove Photos

2.

More Grits and Groove Photos Source:More Grits and Groove Photos

3.

More Grits and Groove Photos Source:More Grits and Groove Photos

4.

More Grits and Groove Photos Source:More Grits and Groove Photos

5.

More Grits and Groove Photos Source:More Grits and Groove Photos

6.

More Grits and Groove Photos Source:More Grits and Groove Photos

7.

More Grits and Groove Photos Source:More Grits and Groove Photos

8.

More Grits and Groove Photos Source:More Grits and Groove Photos

9.

More Grits and Groove Photos Source:More Grits and Groove Photos

10.

More Grits and Groove Photos Source:More Grits and Groove Photos

11.

More Grits and Groove Photos Source:More Grits and Groove Photos

12.

More Grits and Groove Photos Source:More Grits and Groove Photos

13.

More Grits and Groove Photos Source:More Grits and Groove Photos

14.

More Grits and Groove Photos Source:More Grits and Groove Photos

15.

More Grits and Groove Photos Source:More Grits and Groove Photos

16.

More Grits and Groove Photos Source:More Grits and Groove Photos

17.

More Grits and Groove Photos Source:More Grits and Groove Photos

18.

More Grits and Groove Photos Source:More Grits and Groove Photos

19.

More Grits and Groove Photos Source:More Grits and Groove Photos

20.

More Grits and Groove Photos Source:More Grits and Groove Photos

21.

More Grits and Groove Photos Source:More Grits and Groove Photos

22.

More Grits and Groove Photos Source:More Grits and Groove Photos

23.

More Grits and Groove Photos Source:More Grits and Groove Photos

24.

More Grits and Groove Photos Source:More Grits and Groove Photos

25.

More Grits and Groove Photos Source:More Grits and Groove Photos

26.

More Grits and Groove Photos Source:More Grits and Groove Photos

27.

28.

29.

Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves Source:Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves

30.

Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves Source:Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves

31.

Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves Source:Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves

32.

Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves Source:Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves

33.

Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves Source:Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves

34.

Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves Source:Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves

35.

Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves Source:Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves

36.

Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves Source:Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves

37.

Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves Source:Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves

38.

Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves Source:Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves

39.

Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves Source:Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves

40.

Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves Source:Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves

41.

Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves Source:Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves

42.

Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves Source:Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves

43.

Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves Source:Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves

44.

Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves Source:Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves

45.

Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves Source:Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves

46.

Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves Source:Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves

47.

Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves Source:Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves

48.

Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves Source:Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves

49.

Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves Source:Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves

50.

Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves Source:Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves

51.

Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves Source:Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves

52.

Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves Source:Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves

53.

Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves Source:Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves

54.

Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves Source:Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves

55.

Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves Source:Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves

56.

Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves Source:Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves

57.

Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves Source:Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves

58.

Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves Source:Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves

59.

Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves Source:Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves

60.

Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves Source:Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves

61.

Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves Source:Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves

62.

Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves Source:Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves

63.

Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves Source:Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves

64.

Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves Source:Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves

65.

Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves Source:Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves

66.

Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves Source:Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves

67.

Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves Source:Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves

68.

Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves Source:Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves

69.

Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves Source:Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves

70.

Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves Source:Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves

71.

Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves Source:Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves
More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Ciara
Entertainment

Ciara Says She’d Be All In on Hosting ‘Love Island’

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

Walmat In San Diego
Local

Viral video shows fight inside Indianapolis Walmart

WTLC
Entertainment

Contact 106.7 WTLC

"Street Fight" 20th Anniversary Screening - 2025 Tribeca Festival
National

Senator Cory Booker Announces Engagement to Alexis Lewis

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close