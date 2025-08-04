SOLD OUT: Grits & Grooves: Brunch with Rickey Smiley’s Karaoke Live

This event is currently sold out. Listen At 12pm With Karen for your Chance to Win Tickets This Week! Rickey will bring the energy, the laughter, and unforgettable moments straight to your brunch table.

Tickets – $50 Each ticket includes:

Brunch buffet with: Bacon, sausage, grits, scrambled eggs, potatoes, fried chicken, fried catfish and three classic southern-style sides

Live karaoke hosted by Rickey Smiley

Mimosas and specialty cocktails available for purchase

Hookah service available on our outdoor rooftop terrace.

This isn’t just brunch — it’s a full venue experience.Gather your crew, grab a table, and get ready for a one-of-a-kind morning of food, fun, and live entertainment with Rickey Smiley from the Rickey Smiley morning show on 106.7 WTLC at Kountry Kitchen Soul Food Place.

Space is limited. Get your tickets.