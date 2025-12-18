Listen Live
Close
Food & Drink

Indianapolis Restaurants Open on Christmas Eve & Christmas Day

Published on December 18, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

If you’re looking to skip the stress of cooking at home this holiday season, several Indianapolis-area restaurants are open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, offering everything from Asian fusion to classic steakhouses.

Here’s a list of places where you can enjoy a meal this Christmas eve and day :

Indianapolis Restaurants Open on Christmas Eve & Christmas Day was originally published on b1057.com

1. Asian Harbor

203 W. Michigan St.
Open: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. (Both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day)
This downtown restaurant serves a blend of Chinese and Japanese dishes, including sushi, stir-fries, and hibachi dinners.

Indianapolis Restaurants Open on Christmas Eve & Christmas Day was originally published on b1057.com

2. Benyue

6020 E. 82nd St.
Open: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. (Christmas Eve only)
Known for its dim sum, Benyue offers a wide range of dishes, including stuffed pig intestines and chicken feet.

Indianapolis Restaurants Open on Christmas Eve & Christmas Day was originally published on b1057.com

3. Buca di Beppo

35 N. Illinois St. and 659 US 31 S. Greenwood
Open: 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. (Christmas Eve and Christmas Day)
This Italian-American chain is serving up classic pasta dishes, soups, and salads. They also offer carryout packages like the Holiday Feast.

Indianapolis Restaurants Open on Christmas Eve & Christmas Day was originally published on b1057.com

4. Del Frisco’s Double Eagle

14 W. Maryland St.
Open: Noon – 9 p.m. (Christmas Eve), 2 – 8 p.m. (Christmas Day)
Indulge in a 38-ounce New York strip steak, or choose from the regular steakhouse menu.

Indianapolis Restaurants Open on Christmas Eve & Christmas Day was originally published on b1057.com

5. Eddie Merlot’s

3645 E. 96th St.
Open: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. (Both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day)
This steakhouse features a holiday menu with wagyu meatballs, braised short ribs, and elk chops.

Indianapolis Restaurants Open on Christmas Eve & Christmas Day was originally published on b1057.com

6. Fat Rooster

1 S. Capitol Ave.
Open: 6 a.m. – 2 p.m. (Christmas Eve and Christmas Day)
A Hyatt Regency gem offering upscale breakfast dishes, sandwiches, and pizza.

Indianapolis Restaurants Open on Christmas Eve & Christmas Day was originally published on b1057.com

7. Fogo de Chao

117 E. Washington St.
Open: 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. (Christmas Eve), 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. (Christmas Day)
Savor the churrasco experience with fire-roasted meats served tableside.

Indianapolis Restaurants Open on Christmas Eve & Christmas Day was originally published on b1057.com

8. McCormick and Schmick’s

110 N. Illinois St.
Open: 11:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. (Both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day)
Enjoy a three-course holiday meal, with options like filet mignon, swordfish, and cheesecake for dessert.

Indianapolis Restaurants Open on Christmas Eve & Christmas Day was originally published on b1057.com

9. The Oceanaire Seafood Room

30 S. Meridian St.
Open: 4 – 9 p.m. (Christmas Eve), 1 – 8 p.m. (Christmas Day)
Feast on fresh seafood, including crab legs, lobster, and oysters.

Indianapolis Restaurants Open on Christmas Eve & Christmas Day was originally published on b1057.com

10. Okaya Sushi and Hibachi Kitchen

11009 Allisonville Rd., Fishers
Open: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. (Christmas Eve), Noon – 9 p.m. (Christmas Day)
A Japanese spot offering hibachi, sushi, and bento meals.

Indianapolis Restaurants Open on Christmas Eve & Christmas Day was originally published on b1057.com

11. Prime 47 Carmel

14300 Clay Terrace Blvd., Carmel
Open: 4 – 8 p.m. (Christmas Eve only)
Enjoy traditional steakhouse fare before the restaurant closes for Christmas Day.

Indianapolis Restaurants Open on Christmas Eve & Christmas Day was originally published on b1057.com

12. Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse

45 S. Illinois St., 2727 E. 86th St.
Open: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. (Christmas Eve), 3 – 8 p.m. (Christmas Day)
Ruth’s Chris offers a classic steakhouse menu along with a daytime holiday lunch.

Indianapolis Restaurants Open on Christmas Eve & Christmas Day was originally published on b1057.com

13. Santorini Greek Kitchen (Holiday Buffet)

Biltwell Event Center, 950 S. White River Parkway W.
Open: 4 – 8 p.m. (Christmas Eve)
This Mediterranean buffet features dishes like gyros, moussaka, and baklava.

Indianapolis Restaurants Open on Christmas Eve & Christmas Day was originally published on b1057.com

14. Sullivan’s Steakhouse

3316 E. 86th St.
Open: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. (Christmas Eve), Noon – 8 p.m. (Christmas Day)
Sullivan’s offers a special holiday menu, with steak, seafood, and a variety of wines.

Indianapolis Restaurants Open on Christmas Eve & Christmas Day was originally published on b1057.com

15. Tomo Japanese Steakhouse

Tomo Japanese Steakhouse Source:Getty

7411 N. Keystone Ave.
Open: Noon – 9:30 p.m. (Both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day)
Enjoy traditional Japanese dishes like sushi, tempura, and hibachi at this northside restaurant.

Indianapolis Restaurants Open on Christmas Eve & Christmas Day was originally published on b1057.com

16. Wisanggeni Pawon

2450 E. 71st St.
Open: Noon – 10 p.m. (Both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day)
Taste Indonesian specialties like nasi goreng (fried rice), beef rendang, and Javanese noodles.

Indianapolis Restaurants Open on Christmas Eve & Christmas Day was originally published on b1057.com

17. Yak and Yeti

11561 Geist Pavilion Drive, Fishers
Open: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. (Both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day)
This spot serves Indian, Nepali, and Tibetan dishes, including curries and yak dumplings.

Indianapolis Restaurants Open on Christmas Eve & Christmas Day was originally published on b1057.com

More from 106.7 WTLC

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close