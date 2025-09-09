Listen Live
Concerts You Can Still Catch in Indiana This September

Published on September 9, 2025

2025 Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

September in Indiana offers a vibrant array of live music experiences, from iconic bands to intimate performances. Whether you’re a fan of rock, jazz, or indie, there’s something for everyone this month.

Here’s a curated list of standout concerts happening across the state:

1. The Doobie Brothers with The Coral Reefer Band

 

📍 Ruoff Music Center, Noblesville
📅 Saturday, September 13, 2025
Experience a night of classic rock as The Doobie Brothers team up with The Coral Reefer Band, delivering timeless hits in an unforgettable setting.

2. blink-182: Missionary Impossible Tour

 

📍 Ruoff Music Center, Noblesville
📅 Wednesday, September 17, 2025
Pop-punk enthusiasts won’t want to miss this high-energy performance by blink-182, promising an evening filled with nostalgia and new hits

3. Outlaw Music Festival (Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, Sheryl Crow & More)

 

📍 Ruoff Music Center, Noblesville
📅 Thursday, September 18, 2025
Join music legends for a day of country and folk classics at the Outlaw Music Festival, featuring performances by Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, and Sheryl Crow.

4. A Day To Remember & Yellowcard – Maximum Fun Tour

 

📍 Ruoff Music Center, Noblesville
📅 Friday, September 19, 2025
Dive into a night of emo and pop-punk with A Day To Remember and Yellowcard, offering a blend of high-energy tracks and emotional ballads

5. Candlelight: Tribute to Adele

 

📍 Indianapolis, IN
📅 Thursday, September 11, 2025
Experience Adele’s soulful hits in a unique candlelit setting, providing an intimate and enchanting atmosphere.

6. Indy Jazz Fest – Sunset Series & Naptown Block Party

 

📍 Various venues including Jazz Kitchen, The Cabaret, and Butler’s Schrott Center
📅 Throughout September 2025
Celebrate the rich jazz heritage of Indianapolis with performances at iconic venues, culminating in the lively Naptown Block Party.

7. Hard Truth Distilling Co. – Live Music on the Rocks

 

📍 Hard Truth Distilling Co., Brown County
📅 Every weekend in September 2025
Savor craft cocktails and BBQ while enjoying live performances by regional bands on the scenic terrace of Hard Truth Distilling Co.

8. Uncle Pen Fest

 

📍 Bill Monroe’s Memorial Music Park & Campground, Bean Blossom
📅 Thursday, September 18 – Sunday, September 21, 2025
Immerse yourself in bluegrass music at the Uncle Pen Fest, a celebration of traditional sounds at the legendary Bill Monroe’s Memorial Music Park.

