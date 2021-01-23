HomeObituaries

Broadcasting Legend Larry King Among Celebrities & Public Figures Who Died in 2021

Posted 2 hours ago

Friars Club And Crescent Hotel Honor Larry King For His 86th Birthday

Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

 

As we being 2021, we have already begun to lose celebs and public figures that have impacted us over the years. Sports legends like Denver Broncos great Floyd Little and Basketball Hall of Famer Paul Westphal are among the legendary figures who have passed away in 2021.

As we deal with the looming threat of the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic along with the facts of life, we know that death is inevitable. However, the memories of these amazing people will always live on.

Check out the list below.

1. Larry King

Larry King, award-winning journalist and television host has passed away. Born Lawrence Harvey Zeiger, his’s broadcasting career spanned six decades, starting as a radio announcer at a Miami radio station in 1957. In 1985, King moved to the news network CNN to host “Larry King Live,” interviewing residents, celebrities, and iconic public figures for 25 years, ending in 2010. CNN would say that King did over 30,000 interviews throughout his legendary career.

2. Hank Aaron

Hank Aaron Breaks Babe Ruth's Home Run Record Source:Getty

Hank Aaron, a civil rights legend and the home run king of baseball, passed away on Friday (January 22) peacefully in his sleep, his daughter confirmed. He was 86.

4. Duke Bootee

Edward G. Fletcher, known as Duke Bootee has died. Duke was best known from Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five’s “The Message.”

5. Magician Siegfried Fischbacher

Magician Siegfried Fischbacher died Source:Getty

The “Siegfried & Roy” magician Siegfried Fischbacher is dead. The Rosenheim native died on Jan. 13, 2021, at the age of 81, his sister confirmed to the German Press Agency on Jan. 14. 

6. Hall of Fame Manager Tommy Lasorda

SF Giants v LA Dodgers 1991 Source:Getty

Former Los Angeles Dodgers Manager Tommy Lasorda passed away on January 7th, 2021 at 93. 

7. Tanya Roberts

Tanya Roberts, 1984 Source:Getty

“That 70’s Show” actress Tanya Roberts died Jan. 3rd, 2021

8. Football Hall of Fame Running Back Floyd Little

Portrait of Floyd Little Source:Getty

Hall of Famer Floyd Little died of cancer at 78

9. Basketball Hall of Famer Paul Westphal

NBRPA Legends Brunch Source:Getty

Paul Westphal, member of the Basketball Hall of Fame, dies at age 70 from Brain Cancer

