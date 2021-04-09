HomeCelebrity News

Black Twitter & Irish Twitter Cook Prince Philip After News Of Passing

Posted April 9, 2021

WTLC Text Contest
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

Irish Flag St. Patrick's Day Chocolate Cupcakes

Source: Carolyn Ann Ryan / Getty


Black Twitter and Irish Twitter enacted an online bond on Friday (April 9) after the news that the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, has died at the age of 99. With the Royal Family being a known target of both groups for various reasons, the jokes and slander have been high in volume.

Before we begin, we’d like to state that death isn’t a laughing matter and there might be some who find the details of this story offensive or triggering. That said, it goes without saying that anti-British sentiment has been raging in Ireland among Irish Republicans, socialists, and nationalists who publicly railed against Queen Elizabeth II’s proposed visit in 2011 at the invitation of former president Mary McAleese.

In recent times, the saga of Prince Harry his wife Meghan Markle has revealed that the Royal Family allegedly harbored racist attitudes towards the Duchess of Sussex due to her being a Black woman. As the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, the sixth in line for the throne, stepped away from his royal duties due to the mistreatment his wife suffered both from the family and the vast media attention they attracted.

With the couple coming clean in a recent interview with Oprah Winfrey that detailed some of the more harrowing moments as members of the monarchy, it appeared apparent to many Black Americans that the Royal Family did not do much to protect the Duke and Duchess from the press and failed to consider that Prince Harry’s beloved mother, Princess Diana, died after trying to evade a rabid group of paparazzi attempting to get a candid photo.

As it stands, for both Black and Irish Twitter, it’s on sight for the Royal Family and the death of Prince Philip, especially after some linked his son, Prince Andrew, to the late Jeffrey Epstein. And before anyone gets it twisted, Black Twitter means ALL of Black Twitter and we don’t need to explain that any further.

Keep scrolling to see the reaction.

Photo: Getty

Black Twitter & Irish Twitter Cook Prince Philip After News Of Passing  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

Latest
15 items
Twitter Slams Lena Waithe Over ‘Them: Covenant’ Saying She’s Peddling Black Trauma
 1 day ago
04.11.21
20 items
Black Rob Shares Message For DMX From Hospital Bed, Twitter Offers Well Wishes
 1 day ago
04.11.21
Rosie Perez Says She Was Never Asked to Attend the Oscars Since Her Nomination in the Mid-1990’s
 1 day ago
04.11.21
The 9 Best DMX Features And Collaborations
 2 days ago
04.11.21
Long Live The Dog: DMX’s Best Guest Verses
 2 days ago
04.09.21
Puma Dropping New ‘Court Rider’ Basketball Sneakers
 2 days ago
04.09.21
Okuuur: Cardi B Drops $29K During Shopping Spree For Daughter Kulture
 2 days ago
04.09.21
Money Trails: Matt Gaetz Caught In 8K Ultra HD Paying Accused Sex Trafficker Through Venmo
 2 days ago
04.09.21
DMX Passes Away At 50 After Week Spent On Life Support Following Heart Attack
 2 days ago
04.09.21
20 items
Black Twitter & Irish Twitter Cook Prince Philip After News Of Passing
 2 days ago
04.11.21
11 items
Diddy Tells “Corporate America” To Pay Black Creatives, Twitter Blinks In Former Bad Boy Artists
 2 days ago
04.11.21
Keri Hilson Talks New Movie “Lust,” Coping From Leaving Music, Compromising In Relationships+ More
 2 days ago
04.09.21
Tank Talks New Sexy Role In “Lust,” Sexuality Controversy , Defends TGT Clap back, New Music + More
 2 days ago
04.09.21
Meet Ronald Isley’s Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
 3 days ago
04.09.21
Photos
Close