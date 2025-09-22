Listen Live
Best Places in Indy to Watch Monday Night Football

Published on September 22, 2025

Monday Night Football is more than just a game—it’s an event. Whether you’re in it for the touchdowns, the tailgate food, or just the chance to be around other fans, Indy’s got plenty of spots that make MNF feel like a party. Here are some of the best places around the Circle City to grab a drink, eat good food, and cheer on your team.

1. Kilroy’s Bar & Grill (Downtown + Broad Ripple)

2. Ale Emporium (Castleton + Greenwood + Fishers)

3. Coaches Tavern ( Downtown)

4. Average Joe’s (Broad Ripple)

5. Union Jack Pub (Broad Ripple)

6. High Velocity (JW Marriott Downtown)

7. Tom’s Watch Bar ( Downtown)

8. Brothers Bar & Grill (Broad Ripple & Downtown)

9. Fat Dan’s (Broad Ripple & Mass Ave)

10. The Bulldog (Broad Ripple)

11. The Dugout ( Fountain Square)

12. The District Tap

13. Ralston’s ( Mass Ave)

