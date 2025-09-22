Best Places in Indy to Watch Monday Night Football

Monday Night Football is more than just a game—it’s an event. Whether you’re in it for the touchdowns, the tailgate food, or just the chance to be around other fans, Indy’s got plenty of spots that make MNF feel like a party. Here are some of the best places around the Circle City to grab a drink, eat good food, and cheer on your team.

1. Kilroy’s Bar & Grill (Downtown + Broad Ripple) 2. Ale Emporium (Castleton + Greenwood + Fishers) 3. Coaches Tavern ( Downtown) 4. Average Joe’s (Broad Ripple) 5. Union Jack Pub (Broad Ripple) 6. High Velocity (JW Marriott Downtown) 7. Tom’s Watch Bar ( Downtown) 8. Brothers Bar & Grill (Broad Ripple & Downtown) 9. Fat Dan’s (Broad Ripple & Mass Ave) 10. The Bulldog (Broad Ripple) 11. The Dugout ( Fountain Square) 12. The District Tap 13. Ralston’s ( Mass Ave)