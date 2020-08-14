10 Times Marsai Martin Gave Lewks On The Red Carpet

Marsai Martin is young, Black, and gettin’ it. The now 16-year-old actress and producer is widely known for her role on the hit TV series Blackish. In the 2019 she starred in the Universal Pictures comedy filmwhich she also served as an executive producer.Not only she is a nine-time NAACP Image Awards winner,included her on its “Time 100 Next” list, also in 2019.

Marsai Martin is part of this elite group of teenagers that works harder than your average person. They’re the change-makers of our generation. Holding the position as the youngest executive producer in Hollywood, Marsai is an inspiration to many. Even her Little co-star Issa Rae referred to her as “Mogul-Martin” during a Beautycon interview, stating Marsai has “paved the way.”

Another speciality of Marsai’s is her ability to slay high-fashion looks. Every single appearance on the red carpet has landed her on the best dressed list. Her stylists have a real gift for dressing her in age-appropriate looks that are sometimes couture, sometimes avant garde, and sometimes classic.

Today, our mini mogul Marsai Martin turns 16. In honor of her birthday, we’re counting down 10 times she gave lewks on the red carpet.

