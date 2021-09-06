Back To Events

Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Add to Calendar
Alzheimer's Walk
  • Date/time: October 2nd
  • Venue: IUPUI's Carroll Stadium
  • Address: 1001 West New York Street, Indianapolis, IN, 46202
  • Web: More Info
Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

Walk to End Alzheimer’s is happening — and you can join us in downtown Indy at Carrol Stadium on the IUPUI campus or Walk From Home in your neighborhood. No matter where you participate, know that your health and safety are our top priorities. We will implement safety protocols including physical distancing, contactless registration, hand sanitizing stations and more.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® is full of flowers, each carried by someone committed to ending this disease. Because like flowers, our participants don’t stop when something’s in their way. They keep raising funds and awareness for a breakthrough in the fight against Alzheimer’s and all other dementia.

Register, learn more and start fundraising at act.alz.org/indianapolis.

Alzheimer's Walk

Source: Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Indiana / Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Indiana

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Nene Leakes Celebrates The Linnethia Lounge Grand Opening Weekend
59 photos
Latest
10 items

OMAR COMIN: The Very Best Of Michael K. Williams On ‘The Wire’

 12 hours ago
09.06.21

Cardi B Gives Birth to Her Second Baby With Offset

 17 hours ago
09.06.21
20 items

Twitter Has Mariah Carey, Sade, Keyshia Cole & Fantasia Trending On Labor Day

 20 hours ago
09.06.21

Black Conservative Larry Elder Argues Slave Owners Are Also Owed Reparations For Having Property “Taken Away”

 21 hours ago
09.06.21

QAnon Shaman’s Lawyer Is Big Mad Trump Pardoned Lil Wayne But Not His Client

 2 days ago
09.06.21

Mally Mal Turns Himself In, Starts 33 Month Bid For Prostitution Ring

 2 days ago
09.06.21

Howard University Honors Chadwick Boseman By Renaming College Of Fine Arts After The Late Actor

 2 days ago
09.06.21

Andre 3000 Explains Why “Life Of The Party” Didn’t Make ‘Donda’ Album

 2 days ago
09.06.21
15 items

#BeyDay: Fans On Twitter Wish Beyoncé A Happy 40th Birthday

 3 days ago
09.06.21
15 items

Kanye West Shares Snippet Of Unreleased Andre 3000 Verse, Drake’s Sound 42 Station Leaked It

 3 days ago
09.06.21
Photos
Close