Volunteer At The Shepherd Community Center Food Distribution!

- Date/time: Jan 19, 12:00am to Dec 20, 12:00am
- Venue: Shepherd Community Center
- Address: 4107 East Washington Street, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46201
Join WTLC and Shepherd Community Center as we partner with Gleaners to distribute food to the Indianapolis community at 4107 East Washington from 3PM to 5PM. An amazing experience you did not know you needed!!
For more details go to: https://shepherdcommunity.org/
Dates to VOLUNTEER:
- Friday January 19th
- Friday, February 2nd
- Friday, February 16th
- Friday, March 1rd
- Friday, March 15th
- Friday, April 5th
- Friday, April 19th
- Friday, May 3rd
- Friday, May 17th
- Friday, June 7th
- Friday, June 21st
- Friday, July 5th
- Friday, July 19th
- Friday, August 2nd
- Friday, August 16th
- Friday, September 6th
- Friday, September 20th
- Friday, October 4th
- Friday, October 18th
- Friday, November 1st
- Friday, November 15th
- Friday, December 6th
- Friday, December 20th
-
In Loving Tribute to Jerry Wade - The Ultimate Loverman
-
Cash Blast!
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
Miki Howard Reveals Who SHE Believes is Her "Baby Daddy"--MJ? Joe Jackson? Or Neither?
-
The Quiet Storm With Jerry Wade
-
Rickey Smiley Responds To Katt Williams’ Accusations In Shannon Sharpe Interview
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Stunning and Ugly Fashion From the 81st Golden Globe Awards