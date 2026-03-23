The Pussycat Dolls with Mya and Lil Kim

Get ready for a night of iconic hits, high-energy performances, and unforgettable vibes as The Pussycat Dolls take the stage at Ruoff Music Center with special guests Mya and Lil Kim.

Known for chart-topping records, bold performances, and global impact, The Pussycat Dolls bring their signature sound and stage presence to one of Indiana’s biggest outdoor venues. Joined by Mya’s smooth vocals and Lil Kim’s legendary hip hop energy, this show delivers a powerful blend of pop, R&B, and rap all in one night.

From throwback favorites to fan-loved anthems, this is a can’t-miss concert experience packed with nostalgia, star power, and nonstop entertainment.



Ticket Information

Tickets are available now through Ticketmaster.

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