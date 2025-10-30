R&B Concert Experience: New Edition, Toni Braxton, and Boyz II Men

Get ready, Indy — the legends are coming!

Three of the biggest names in R&B — New Edition, Toni Braxton, and Boyz II Men — are joining forces for The New Edition Way Tour!

This massive 32-city national tour kicks off at the start of 2026 and makes a stop right here at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on February 19.

Expect a night packed with timeless hits, smooth harmonies, and the kind of nostalgia that only true R&B royalty can deliver.