Get Tickets: R&B Concert Experience: New Edition, Toni Braxton, and Boyz II Men

NEw Edition 2025
  • Date/time: Feb 19, 8:00pm to 10:30pm
  • Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
  • Address: Indianapolis, IN
R&B Concert Experience: New Edition, Toni Braxton, and Boyz II Men

Get ready, Indy — the legends are coming!

Three of the biggest names in R&B — New Edition, Toni Braxton, and Boyz II Men — are joining forces for The New Edition Way Tour!

This massive 32-city national tour kicks off at the start of 2026 and makes a stop right here at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on February 19.

Expect a night packed with timeless hits, smooth harmonies, and the kind of nostalgia that only true R&B royalty can deliver.

