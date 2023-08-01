PATTI LABELLE AT BROWN COUNTY MUSIC CENTER 2023

- Date/time: October 15th, 7:00pm to 10:00pm
- Venue: BROWN COUNTY MUSIC CENTER
- Phone: (812) 988-5323
- Address: 200 Maple Leaf Blvd, Nashville Nashville, Indiana, 47448
- Web: More Info
Patti Labelle is coming to Brown County Music Center on October 15th!
Get your tickets now at TICKETMASTER.COM!
