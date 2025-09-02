Listen Live
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

MIKE EPPS COMMUNITY CONCERT 2025

Add to Calendar
MIKE EPPS COMMUNITY CONCERT 2025
  • Date/time: Sep 6, 12:00am
  • Venue: Washington Park, Indianapolis
  • Address: Indianapolis, IN
Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

MIKE EPPS COMMUNITY CONCERT 2025

Indianapolis’ own Mike Epps is hosting his Second Annual Free Community Concert this Saturday, September 6 at Washington Park (3130 E. 30th Street).

 The lineup is stacked with Zapp, Grammy-nominated Carl Thomas, Michel’le, and Jon B.
 Plus a vendor village, food trucks, and an Indianapolis Colts-sponsored Youth Area with activities for the kids.
 Free park-and-ride shuttles will run from noon to 6 p.m. from Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, Edna Martin Christian Center & Legacy Campus, and KIPP Indy.

Mike says: “This is for the city, for the culture, and for our healing.” 💜
The focus is on mental health awareness in the Black community—with music, food, and resources for everyone.

❌ No dogs, tents, alcohol, or glass bottles allowed. Ride-sharing is encouraged!

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Ciara
Entertainment

Ciara Says She’d Be All In on Hosting ‘Love Island’

Walmat In San Diego
Local

Viral video shows fight inside Indianapolis Walmart

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

WTLC
Entertainment

Contact 106.7 WTLC

Karen Vaughn wtlc 2019
Celebrity

Karen Vaughn – 106.7 WTLC

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close