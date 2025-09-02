MIKE EPPS COMMUNITY CONCERT 2025

Indianapolis’ own Mike Epps is hosting his Second Annual Free Community Concert this Saturday, September 6 at Washington Park (3130 E. 30th Street).

The lineup is stacked with Zapp, Grammy-nominated Carl Thomas, Michel’le, and Jon B.

Plus a vendor village, food trucks, and an Indianapolis Colts-sponsored Youth Area with activities for the kids.

Free park-and-ride shuttles will run from noon to 6 p.m. from Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, Edna Martin Christian Center & Legacy Campus, and KIPP Indy.

Mike says: “This is for the city, for the culture, and for our healing.” 💜

The focus is on mental health awareness in the Black community—with music, food, and resources for everyone.

❌ No dogs, tents, alcohol, or glass bottles allowed. Ride-sharing is encouraged!