Love & Laughter Bash: Tony Rock, Vivian Green, and Case

love and laughter at 1drful bar and grill with Karen Vaughn hosting
  • Date/time: Feb 14, 7:00pm to 10:00pm
  • Venue: Clowes Memorial Hall
The Love & Laughter Valentine’s Bash will bring both comedy and R&B to the stage. These two things make romance great.  Join 1’derful Bar & Grill as they present a night of love and romance featuring Vivian Green, Tony Rock with the laughter and Case with the soulful sounds of love.

Hosted by Karen Vaughn.

