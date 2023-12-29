Love & Laughter Bash: Tony Rock, Vivian Green, and Case

- Date/time: Feb 14, 7:00pm to 10:00pm
- Venue: Clowes Memorial Hall
The Love & Laughter Valentine’s Bash will bring both comedy and R&B to the stage. These two things make romance great. Join 1’derful Bar & Grill as they present a night of love and romance featuring Vivian Green, Tony Rock with the laughter and Case with the soulful sounds of love.
Hosted by Karen Vaughn.
