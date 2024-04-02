KG’s Kids 2nd Annual Daddy Daughter Dance

- Date/time: Apr 6, 6:30pm to 8:30pm
- Venue: Marriott Indianapolis North
- Address: 3645 River Crossing Pkwy Indianapolis, Indiana 46240 US
Join us for a special night where you can dance the night away with your favorite little girl and help support KG’s Kids as we continue to work to bring books and literacy resources to students in underserved communities.
Pricing
Dad and daughter: $40
Dad & two daughters: $55
Get you tickets below!
