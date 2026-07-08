Join WTLC Live at the IBE Pacers Sports & Entertainment Corporate Luncheon

Celebrate leadership, culture, and community at one of the signature events of the Indiana Black Expo Summer Celebration.

Join Karen Vaughn and 106.7 WTLC live from the Pacers Sports & Entertainment Corporate Luncheon on Friday, July 17, as community leaders, business professionals, and changemakers gather to celebrate this year’s theme, “Our Legacy, Our Influence, Our Future.”

The luncheon will honor individuals whose leadership and service have made a lasting impact while recognizing those who continue to shape the future of our communities.

Guests will enjoy an inspiring program, meaningful conversations, and an opportunity to celebrate cultural excellence alongside hundreds of community leaders from across Indiana.

Stop by and see the WTLC team as Karen Vaughn broadcasts live from the event throughout the day.

Admission:

Single Seat: $100

Table: $900

Come celebrate the people and organizations helping build a stronger future while supporting Indiana Black Expo’s year-round youth and family programs.

We look forward to seeing you at this unforgettable celebration of leadership, legacy, and excellence.