Join WTLC at the IBE Mayor’s Breakfast

Kick off your morning with inspiration, connection, and community at the IBE Mayor’s Breakfast on Monday, July 13, during the Indiana Black Expo Summer Celebration.

This signature event brings together business leaders, entrepreneurs, elected officials, and community advocates for a morning focused on leadership, economic opportunity, and the future of our community.

Guests will hear inspiring stories, gain valuable business insights, and celebrate individuals making a lasting impact across Indiana.

This year’s program will honor Charles Johnson, President of SodexoMagic, for his outstanding leadership, commitment to community impact, and dedication to expanding opportunities for diverse businesses and professionals.

Johnson will also share remarks highlighting lessons from his distinguished career and vision for the future.

Join Karen Vaughn and the 106.7 WTLC team as they broadcast from the event and speak with local business leaders throughout the morning.