IBE All White Affair Featuring Montell Jordan & Scarface

Get ready for one of the hottest late-night events of the summer as 106.7 WTLC teams up with Indiana Black Expo for the IBE All White Affair. Join us on Saturday, July 18, for an unforgettable night of music, culture, and grown-folks vibes during Indiana Black Expo Summer Celebration.

This year’s event features legendary artists Montell Jordan and Scarface, bringing decades of iconic hits and unforgettable performances to Indianapolis. Whether you’re coming to dance, reconnect with friends, or celebrate Black excellence during IBE weekend, this is the place to be.

Put on your best all-white attire and prepare for a night filled with great music, energy, and memories that will last long after the party ends.