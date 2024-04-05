Honoring Jerry Wade: A Building Dedication Ceremony

Join us alongside Quality Life Adult Day Services for a special building dedication ceremony in honor of our beloved Jerry Wade. 🏢

Jerry Wade was more than just a name; he was a beacon of love and service in our community. Now, as you drive by 30th and Post, you’ll see his name proudly adorned across the building—a testament to his life of service and the love he showed to everyone he encountered.

📅 Save the Date: Friday, April 19th

🕐 Time: 1:00 PM

📍 Location: 3020 E. Post Road

This event isn’t just about dedicating a building; it’s about celebrating Jerry’s enduring legacy and the profound impact he made on all of our lives. From his unwavering kindness to his tireless dedication, Jerry inspired us all to be better.

Your presence at this meaningful event is truly appreciated. Let’s come together as a community to honor Jerry Wade in a way that reflects the love and kindness he shared with us all.