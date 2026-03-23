- Date/time: Apr 5, 1:30pm to 1:37pm
- Venue: Indiana State Fair Grounds
- Address: Corteva Coliseum, Indianapolis
HBCU All-Star Game At Indiana State Fair Grounds
The HBCU All-Star Game is a premier basketball showcase highlighting the top talent from Historically Black Colleges and Universities across the country.
This highly anticipated event brings together standout student-athletes for a competitive and high-energy game that celebrates excellence both on and off the court. More than just a game, the HBCU All-Star experience shines a spotlight on the rich legacy, culture, and impact of HBCU athletics.
Fans can expect an exciting atmosphere filled with school pride, dynamic performances, and a celebration of Black excellence in sports.
Whether you’re a basketball fan or looking to support the next generation of HBCU stars, the HBCU All-Star Game is a must-see event in Indianapolis.