DJ Geno at the Indiana State Fair

- Date/time: August 10th, 12:00pm to 4:00pm
- Venue: Indiana State Fairgrounds
- Address: 1202 E 38th St, Indianapolis, IN, 46205
- Web: More Info
“Get On The Dance Floor” with Rob Base on Thursday, August 10! This concert is FREE with admission to the Fair. Get your tickets now! https://bit.ly/ISF_FreeStage_FB
