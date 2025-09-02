Listen Live
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

CIRCLE CITY CLASSIC GAME 2025

Add to Calendar
CIRCLE CITY CLASSIC GAME 2025
  • Date/time: Sep 27, 3:00pm
  • Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis
  • Address: Indianapolis, IN
Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

CIRCLE CITY CLASSIC GAME 2025

It’s bigger than football — it’s tradition, culture, and community all in one!
The Circle City Classic returns to Lucas Oil Stadium this fall for another historic showdown.

 Expect electrifying football action, the battle of the bands, HBCU pride on full display, and a weekend of events that keep the city moving!

Tickets: On sale now — a portion of proceeds fund scholarships for our youth.

Get tickets button for WTLc and Hot 1009 when entering events

Source: N/A / n/a

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Ciara
Entertainment

Ciara Says She’d Be All In on Hosting ‘Love Island’

Walmat In San Diego
Local

Viral video shows fight inside Indianapolis Walmart

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

WTLC
Entertainment

Contact 106.7 WTLC

Karen Vaughn wtlc 2019
Celebrity

Karen Vaughn – 106.7 WTLC

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close