Circle City Classic Gala 2025

Circle City Classic Gala 2025
  Date/time: Sep 26, 7:00pm
  Venue: Indiana Roof Ballroom
  Address: Indianapolis, IN
Circle City Classic Gala 2025

Get ready, Indianapolis! The Circle City Classic Gala returns this fall, bringing together the city’s finest for a night of elegance, culture, and celebration.

🎶 Live entertainment, special guests, and unforgettable moments will set the stage as we honor tradition while pushing the culture forward.

 Dress to impress and join us for an evening that celebrates Black excellence, community pride, and the legacy of the Classic.

Tickets: On sale now — proceeds benefit scholarships and youth programs supported by the Circle City Classic.

