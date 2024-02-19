Who: Community Alliance for the Far Eastside

What: Black Male Mental Health Summit

When: Friday, February 23rd – 6pm-8pm

Where: Community Alliance for the Far Eastside, at 8902 East 38th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46226

Fellas, it’s time to take our mental health seriously. When life is “life-ing” you need a place that you can have some support! At the Community Alliance of the Far Eastside, better known as CAFÉ, we’re serious about taking the necessary steps for better mental health, especially when it comes to Black Men. Join us at CAFÉ for an evening of inspiration as we host our third annual Black Male Mental Health Summit on Friday, February 23rd!

This year, we are focusing on Health Masculinity, as we create an environment where black males feel secure to discuss and seek assistance with our mental health challenges