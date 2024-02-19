- Date/time: Feb 23, 6:00pm to 8:00pm
- Venue: Community Alliance for the Far Eastside
- Address: 8902 East 38th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Who: Community Alliance for the Far Eastside
What: Black Male Mental Health Summit
When: Friday, February 23rd – 6pm-8pm
Where: Community Alliance for the Far Eastside, at 8902 East 38th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Fellas, it’s time to take our mental health seriously. When life is “life-ing” you need a place that you can have some support! At the Community Alliance of the Far Eastside, better known as CAFÉ, we’re serious about taking the necessary steps for better mental health, especially when it comes to Black Men. Join us at CAFÉ for an evening of inspiration as we host our third annual Black Male Mental Health Summit on Friday, February 23rd!
This year, we are focusing on Health Masculinity, as we create an environment where black males feel secure to discuss and seek assistance with our mental health challenges
