Amp Harris Christmas Toy Drive-by

- Date/time: Dec 21, 12:00am
- Venue: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
The holiday season is all about spreading joy and sharing kindness.
This year, you can do just that with the annual Christmas toy drive-by hosted by Amp Harris!
There are still many ways you can lend a hand this season and bring a smile to a child’s face!
Click here to learn how you can help this holiday season!
