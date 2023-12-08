All Black Attire Christmas Party

Are you ready to welcome the holiday season in style while making a meaningful contribution to a great cause? We’re thrilled to announce the All-Black Attire Christmas Fundraiser Party, a remarkable event presented by DP Demarco Plays in collaboration with Loving Me 1st. This unforgettable night will be graced by the presence of some incredible special guests, including Cory Hardrict, Larenz Tate, and Jamal Woolard. That in mind, it’s time to get your best all-black attire ready and mark your calendars for an evening of sophistication and philanthropy.

Save the Date:

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Time: 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM (with the Red Carpet starting at 5:00 PM)

Venue: Indiana War Memorial Museum, Downtown Indianapolis, IN

Purchase Tickets Here

This is no ordinary holiday gathering; it’s an opportunity to shine in your best attire while supporting a meaningful cause. By joining us, you’ll not only have a fabulous evening but also play a part in making a difference. Ticket categories include:

General Admission Tickets – $65

For a ticket priced at $65, you’ll gain access to the party, where you can dance the night away in the beautiful museum setting. The Grand Lobby will come alive with the music of your favorite DJs, providing a perfect atmosphere to let your hair down.

Silver Admission Tickets – $125

Upgrade to a Silver Admission ticket at $125, and you can party with Cory Hardrict. Plus, you’ll have the opportunity to participate in the Christmas Spades Tournament and Game Night activities (on a first-come, first-serve basis). You’ll also enjoy the Christmas Comedy Show and groove to the tunes spun by renowned DJs.

Elite Gold VIP Access – $175

If you’re ready for the VIP treatment, the Elite Gold VIP Access at $175 is the choice for you. Party with Larenz Tate and get a VIP Access Pass that includes early access to the Red Carpet from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM. You’ll have exclusive access to the museum before general guests, mingling with celebrity guests. VIP seating at the Christmas Comedy Show, access to refreshments, and hors d’oeuvres are all part of the package. And don’t forget the opportunity to take a picture in the VIP Area, located in the luxury Shrine Room.

Picture yourself: you start your evening with walking the Red Carpet alongside Hollywood stars, capturing these unforgettable moments, and rubbing shoulders with some of your favorite celebrities. The evening is filled with laughter during the Christmas Comedy Show, and the dance floor is electric with music from exclusive DJs. In between, indulge in artisanal refreshments and delicious hors d’oeuvres.

Get Your Tickets!

Don’t miss out on this extraordinary night of glamour, generosity, and giving. Secure your tickets now and be part of a remarkable event that combines elegance, empowerment, and entertainment. Tickets are selling fast, so purchase yours today!

Join us at the All-Black Attire Christmas Fundraiser Party for an evening that celebrates style, philanthropy, and making a difference. Your presence will light up the night, and your support will brighten the future for young girls.