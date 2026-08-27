Source: Courtesy of Live Nation / Live Nation

Janet Jackson planning own biopic

Jaafar Jackson has revealed that his aunt Janet Jackson has her own biopic in the works. She declined to be involved in the film about her late brother Michael Jackson. Jaafar expressed that Janet may have wanted to avoid conflicts with her own movie plans. The family had an emotional reaction to early footage of Michael. Jaafar received support for his portrayal of the late King of Pop. Janet declined to be involved in the biopic directed by Antoine Fuqua, with the project developed with the involvement of Michael’s estate. Paris Jackson publicly criticized the film. It appears that a third act dedicated to the scandal surrounding Michael’s molestation allegations may not be included in the sequel. Source: https://ca.movies.yahoo.com/janet-jackson-planning-own-biopic-180000519.html