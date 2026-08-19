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Chef JJ Serves Tasty Small Bites On New Episode Of 'Just Eats'

Chef JJ Serves Up Big Flavor In Small Bites On New Episode Of ‘Just Eats’ Chef JJ Serves Big Flavor With ‘Small Bites’ On ‘Just Eats’ — From Lemon Pepper Chicken Lollipops To Rum-Glazed Bananas

On this episode of 'Just Eats,' Chef JJ whips up bite-sized dishes that deliver plenty of flavor, from savory chicken lollipops to sweet, rum-glazed bananas.

Published on August 19, 2026
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Just Eats With Chef JJ, Just Eats Small Bites, Chef JJ
Source: Photo courtesy of CLEO TV / Just Eats with Chef JJ.

Get ready to snack in a big way! A brand-new episode of Just Eats with Chef JJ is coming to CLEO TV on Aug. 19, and this time around, Chef JJ is proving that great things really can come in small packages. The episode, titled “Small Bites,” is all about bite-sized dishes that deliver plenty of flavor, from savory chicken lollipops to sweet, rum-glazed bananas.

Chef JJ brings the zest with his tasty lemon pepper chicken lollipops.

Just Eats With Chef JJ, Just Eats Small Bites, Chef JJ
Source: Photo courtesy of CLEO TV / Just Eats with Chef JJ – Chicken Lollipops.

In Episode 607, Chef JJ kicks things off with zesty lemon pepper chicken lollipops, giving classic chicken a fun appetizer makeover. The drumsticks are seasoned with garlic, lemon pepper, ginger, white pepper and coarse sea salt before being served with fresh lemon wedges. They’re the kind of finger food that could easily steal the spotlight at any gathering.

RELATED CONTENT: Just Eats — Young Devyn Joins Chef JJ To Cook Up A Latin Soul Feast Headlined By Melt-In-Your-Mouth Shredded Beef

His lamb meatballs with pineapple chutney are divine.

Just Eats With Chef JJ, Just Eats Small Bites, Chef JJ
Source: Photo courtesy of CLEO TV / Just Eats with Chef JJ – Lamb Meatballs With Pineapple Chutney.

Next up are lamb meatballs served with a bright and flavorful pineapple chutney. The meatballs combine ground lamb with aromatic spices, fresh mint, dill, onion and Greek-style yogurt, along with cooked brown rice for added texture. The result is a hearty little bite that gets an extra pop of sweetness and tang from the pineapple chutney.

Cheff JJ whips up a sweet treat with his decadent fried Caribbean glazed bananas.

Just Eats With Chef JJ, Just Eats Small Bites, Chef JJ
Source: Photo courtesy of CLEO TV / Just Eats with Chef JJ – Fried Caribbean Glazed Bananas.

But Chef JJ isn’t stopping with savory bites. For dessert, he turns his attention to bananas with a Caribbean-inspired twist. Ripe bananas are cooked in butter, sugar and warm spices including cinnamon, nutmeg and allspice, before being finished with aged rum and a pinch of salt. Served over scoops of creamy vanilla ice cream, the caramelized bananas make for a decadent ending to the meal.

Whether you’re looking for your next party appetizer or simply need some inspiration for a flavorful snack, Chef JJ’s “Small Bites” episode looks like it will bring plenty of delicious ideas to the table. Tune in to Just Eats with Chef JJ on CLEO TV on Aug. 19 and get ready for some seriously tasty bites.

RELATED CONTENT: Chef JJ Johnson’s 3 Romantic Recipes You Need For Valentine’s Day

Chef JJ Serves Up Big Flavor In Small Bites On New Episode Of ‘Just Eats’ Chef JJ Serves Big Flavor With ‘Small Bites’ On ‘Just Eats’ — From Lemon Pepper Chicken Lollipops To Rum-Glazed Bananas was originally published on madamenoire.com

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