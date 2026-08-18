Michael Jordan’s Rare ‘Last Dance’ 1998 NBA Finals Jersey Could Fetch $15 Million

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Luxury auctioneer Joopiter doesn’t just platform its founder Pharrell’s coveted memorabilia, but also items from another legend, this time in basketball.

Up on the auction block is the jersey Michael Jordan wore during Game 3 of the 1998 NBA Finals under a lot called “Driven to Greatness.”

The jersey features the typical white mesh, with the Chicago Bulls’ iconic red logo and Jordan’s name on the rear. The left shoulder features the NBA logo, and the opposite side has a Larry O’Brien championship trophy patch.

Game 3 was played on June 7, in Chicago’s United Center after each team won a closely fought game in Utah.

But this game proved to be the turning point in the series, with the Bulls blowing out the Utah Jazz 96-54, partially thanks to Jordan’s 24-point performance, and eventually winning the series 4-2.

It would be Jordan’s last of his six NBA championships, otherwise known as The Last Dance, making the jersey even more valuable.

If you’re a little bugged out by seeing a white home jersey, it’s not just you. Joopiter confirms that it’s the “only publicly known white 1998 NBA Finals jersey ever to surface.”

Pharrell understands its value, too, and what it means to have a tangible piece of basketball history.

“Driven to Greatness is about the spirit of someone who changed the way the world saw what was possible in basketball and in sports in general. The Last Dance is a piece of history you can hold and is a reminder that the extraordinary can transcend the ordinary,” Pharrell said.

Jordan’s jersey officially hits the auction block on Sept. 15 and is expected to fetch between $10 and $15 million.

It comes with the certification of authenticity from MeiGrey, who meticulously confirmed His Airness wore it by examining the mesh holes around the team logo, NBA Finals patch, and name on the back.

Get a better look at the jersey below.