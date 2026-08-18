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Michael Jordan’s Rare 1998 NBA Finals Jersey Could Fetch $15M

Michael Jordan’s Rare ‘Last Dance’ 1998 NBA Finals Jersey Could Fetch $15 Million

Up on the auction block is the jersey Michael Jordan wore during Game 3 of the 1998 NBA Finals under a lot called "Driven to Greatness."

Published on August 18, 2026
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A basketball player wearing a Chicago Bulls jersey with the number 23, and a close-up of the NBA Finals logo on a jersey.
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Luxury auctioneer Joopiter doesn’t just platform its founder Pharrell’s coveted memorabilia, but also items from another legend, this time in basketball.

Up on the auction block is the jersey Michael Jordan wore during Game 3 of the 1998 NBA Finals under a lot called “Driven to Greatness.”

The jersey features the typical white mesh, with the Chicago Bulls’ iconic red logo and Jordan’s name on the rear. The left shoulder features the NBA logo, and the opposite side has a Larry O’Brien championship trophy patch.

Game 3 was played on June 7, in Chicago’s United Center after each team won a closely fought game in Utah.

But this game proved to be the turning point in the series, with the Bulls blowing out the Utah Jazz 96-54, partially thanks to Jordan’s 24-point performance, and eventually winning the series 4-2.

It would be Jordan’s last of his six NBA championships, otherwise known as The Last Dance, making the jersey even more valuable.

If you’re a little bugged out by seeing a white home jersey, it’s not just you. Joopiter confirms that it’s the “only publicly known white 1998 NBA Finals jersey ever to surface.”

Pharrell understands its value, too, and what it means to have a tangible piece of basketball history. 

“Driven to Greatness is about the spirit of someone who changed the way the world saw what was possible in basketball and in sports in general. The Last Dance is a piece of history you can hold and is a reminder that the extraordinary can transcend the ordinary,” Pharrell said.

Jordan’s jersey officially hits the auction block on Sept. 15 and is expected to fetch between $10 and $15 million.

It comes with the certification of authenticity from MeiGrey, who meticulously confirmed His Airness wore it by examining the mesh holes around the team logo, NBA Finals patch, and name on the back.

Get a better look at the jersey below.

White basketball jersey with "BULLS 23" printed in red and black text.
Joopiter
A white basketball jersey with the number 23 and the name "JORDAN" printed in red.
Joopiter
White basketball jersey with red and black stripes and "Bulls" text.
Joopiter
A white basketball jersey with red and black stripes, featuring the text "BULLS" and the NBA Finals logo.
Joopiter
A white basketball jersey with the text "BULLS 23" and the NBA Finals logo.
Joopiter
White basketball jersey with the text "DAN" and the number 5 in red.
Joopiter
Embroidered NBA logo on a gray and white patterned fabric.
Joopiter
A white basketball jersey with the name "JORDAN" and the number "23" in red.
Joopiter
NBA Finals logo on a white and red jersey with a dotted pattern.
Joopiter
A white basketball jersey with the text "JOR" in large red letters.
Joopiter
A basketball jersey with the number 23 and the name "JORDAN" printed on it.
Joopiter
A basketball player wearing a Chicago Bulls jersey with the number 23 on it, standing on a basketball court.
Joopiter
A basketball player wearing a jersey with the number 23 and the name "Jordan" on it, holding a basketball on a basketball court.
Joopiter
Two basketball jerseys with the text "BULLS 23" visible.
Joopiter
A letter from Meigray Authenticated authenticating a 1997-98 Chicago Bulls #23 jersey worn by Michael Jordan during the 1998 NBA Finals.
Joopiter

Michael Jordan’s Rare ‘Last Dance’ 1998 NBA Finals Jersey Could Fetch $15 Million was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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