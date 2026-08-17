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NABJ Rips Stephen A. Smith For Behavior Towards Black Women

Stephen A. Smith Vows To Clap Back After NABJ Blessed Him With "Thumbs Down" Award

According to the NABJ, Smith was deserving of the "honor" for displaying "a recurring public pattern of disparaging commentary directed at prominent black women."

Published on August 17, 2026
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  • NABJ criticized Smith for making disparaging comments about prominent Black women across media and politics.
  • Smith vowed to 'clap back' at NABJ, claiming he has 'shut his mouth for years' and is now ready to speak his mind.
  • The decision to call out Smith was polarizing, with some supporting NABJ and others criticizing the move as 'messy' and unnecessary.
NABJ Rips Stephen A. Smith For Behavior Towards Black Women
Getty Images / Stephen A. Smith / NABJ

Stephen A. Smith’s foray into political commentary earned him an award from the NABJ (National Association of Black Journalists), but it’s an honor he is not too proud of; in fact, he’s pretty upset about it.

Over the weekend, the often-loud sports pundit turned political commentator received the “thumbs down” honor at the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) Convention in Atlanta.

According to the NABJ, Smith was deserving of the “honor” for displaying “a recurring public pattern of disparaging commentary directed at prominent black women across politics, sports, and media,” the organization said.

“Such commentary reinforces harmful narratives, undermines the fair and respectful representation of black women in public discourse, and stands in direct conflict with NABJ’s longstanding commitment to accurate, responsible, and inclusive portrayals of black communities,” an unidentified voice narrated Smith winning the award during a dinner.

Smith is on record calling out Texas U.S. representative Jasmine Crockett for using “rhetoric for the streets” and asking how it would serve her constituents.

After social media lit his behind up, he apologized. Smith, who doesn’t hesitate to show how sensitive he truly is, got into a public dispute with his former ESPN colleague, Cari Champion.

The NABJ’s Decision To Call Out Stephen A. Smith Was A Polarizing One

While many feel Smith deserved the “thumbs down” honor, the First Take host was not too happy and posted about vowing to clap back at the NABJ.

“This is the epitome of Christmas arriving early,” Smith wrote on X (formerly Twitter). The @NABJ wants to call folks out, fine! You had your turn, now mine is coming. And make no mistake….., I’m coming. Let’s see who REALLY deserves a Thumbs Down award when it comes to the Black Community, afterI [sic] say my peace! Remember @NABJ, you asked for it. I’ve shut my mouth for years. Now y’all started something.”

The NABJ’s decision to call out Smith, who hosted a taping of his popular ESPN sports debate show at the convention last year in Chicago, has sparked a lot of chatter on social media.

 Democratic strategist and media pundit Ameisha Cross wrote on her X account, “Damn. I was at that dinner. The entire room knew this would go left. I have my thoughts but imma wait to see how this plays out.”

“I think NABJ wanted to trend again because that was messy for no damn reason. I left the awards dinner, which was otherwise a ceremony dedicated to great journalism across multiple regions and descended into petty.”

Some folks didn’t share the same sentiment as Cross, writing in response, “Why y’all acting like Stephen A is Doom? Who cares how he reacts? He ain’t gonna do nothing but prove why the criticism was well earned.”

We are curious to see what Smith will say in response because he’s talking like he’s got plenty of dirt on the NABJ.

Until that moment arrives, you can see more reactions below.

Stephen A. Smith Vows To Clap Back After NABJ Blessed Him With "Thumbs Down" Award was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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