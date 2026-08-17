Listen Live
Close
Local

Hogsett: Indy Dealing With Flooding Not Seen in 30 Years

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said residents living in the areas of Ravenswood and Rocky Ripple have been strongly advised to evacuate if they haven't yet already.

Published on August 17, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Help in the Heartland - Central Indiana flood relief effort supporting American Red Cross disaster relief
Two men standing in front of a blue flag with a state seal, one wearing a police uniform and the other speaking into a microphone.
Source: FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s the kind of flooding event Indianapolis has not seen in over 30 years.

The historic amount of rain has caused Indiana streams and rivers to flood and people to have to evacuate their homes. In northern Indianapolis, neighborhoods including Ravenswood and Rocky Ripple were warned to evacuate because of rising waters in the White River.

On Saturday, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett provided an update on the extreme flooding. Severe storms rolled over the state beginning Tuesday afternoon.

“It is an ever-evolving situation and conditions can and are changing quite rapidly,” the mayor said alongside members of the Marion County Emergency Management Agency, the Indianapolis Department of Public Works, and the Indianapolis Fire Department.

Hogsett declared a local disaster emergency for Indianapolis on Friday. Indiana Gov. Mike Braun has requested a presidential emergency declaration for the state.

The mayor urged Indianapolis residents to stay informed and follow guidance from emergency officials. Residents are urged to text INDYFLOOD26 to 67283 to receive updates.

“This is not a time to wait,” Hogsett said. “If you are in an area at risk of flooding, I urge you to stay informed.”

Jacob Spence with Marion County Emergency Management said that two Indiana National Guard vehicles are assisting with evacuations in the Ravenswood and Rocky Ripple area. With rain in the forecast for central Indiana on Saturday and Sunday, the emergency operations center will continue to be operated until the recovery phase.

“We will be working with FEMA and they will be bringing resources to the ground to start working through the recovery process for all of central Indiana,” Spence said.

According to IFD Chief Deputy Jerry Martin, the department has conducted at least 38 water rescues around Ravenswood and Rocky Ripple, with most of those happening on Saturday.

Hogsett: Indy Dealing With Flooding Not Seen in 30 Years was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Recent
Dramatic sky with clouds over a heart-shaped light in the distance, with text "HELP IN THE HEARTLAND - CENTRAL INDIANA FLOOD RELIEF" and logos for Radio One, FOX59, CBS4, and American Red Cross.
News  |  Nick Cottongim

Help in the Heartland: Standing Together for Central Indiana

Comments
Netflix Stars
2 Items
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Hillman Is Back! A Different World Sequel Trailer Introduces a New Generation

Comments
Tracee Ellis Ross Visits the Empire State Building
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Tracee Ellis Ross Is Done Romanticizing Survival Mode

Comments
US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-CBS
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Woman Arrives at Shemar Moore’s Home With Luggage After Alleged Catfishing Scam

Comments
Trending
16 Items

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

Here’s All The Stars That Attended Karl-Anthony Towns & Jordyn Woods’ Wedding

Comments
France v Morocco: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup 2026
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

FIFA Scraps Controversial $20 Billion Private Equity Plan After Global Backlash

Comments
Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

Married In 5! Jordyn Woods & Karl-Anthony Towns Tie The Knot Surrounded By Family And Friends In Malibu

Comments
5 Items
Hair  |  Kim Reveil

From Porch Braids To Roller Sets: The Best Slow Hair Routines For Black Women

Comments
Entertainment  |  Kerbi Lynn

Disney Dream Come True! Brandy, Anika Noni Rose & Halle Bailey Unite For The First Time To Serve Black Princess Perfection At D23

Comments
News  |  Nia Noelle

From Campus Safety to Banking History: Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know

Comments

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close