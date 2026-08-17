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Body of Missing 18-Year-Old in Delaware County Found

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Saturday that Matthew Morey's body was recovered from the Mississinewa River.

Published on August 17, 2026
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DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — The body of 18-year-old Matthew Morey, who went missing on Wednesday in Delaware County, has been found.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Saturday that Morey’s body was recovered from the Mississinewa River.

“From the beginning, we made a commitment to Matthew’s family that we would not give up until they had answers. Today, that search has come to an end,” a release from the sheriff’s office read.

A young man wearing a black and white striped Nike polo shirt stands with his arms crossed in front of a wooden door.
Matthew Morey

Morey was first reported missing on Wednesday after he and a group jumped from a bridge into a river at County Road 450 East and Gregory Road. Three others were found after jumping from the bridge, but Morey was not.

A search for the missing teenager began on Wednesday, but had to be suspended on Thursday because of dangerous water conditions.

“Water levels continued to rise, and the combination of swift current and significant debris has created conditions that are unsafe for boats or personnel to enter the water,” the department said on Thursday. “The safety of our first responders and volunteers must remain a priority.”

Those searching for Morey included first responders and public safety officials from Delaware County and the State of Indiana, who used aircraft, boats, UAVs, and K9 teams.

“There are no words that can ease the pain of losing a child,” the sheriff’s office said. “Our hearts are with Matthew’s family, friends, classmates, and everyone who knew and loved him. We ask that our community continue to keep his family in their thoughts and prayers and respect their privacy as they grieve this tragic loss.”

Body of Missing 18-Year-Old in Delaware County Found was originally published on wibc.com

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