Olivia Miles Breaks Caitlin Clark Record As Rookie Of The Year Campaign Heats Up

Source: David Berding / Getty

Can Olivia Miles’ campaign for WNBA Rookie of the Year be any more apparent?

The Minnesota Lynx guard has been balling out all season and stacking up enough points that she broke a major record in a win over the Portland Fire. She beat Caitlin Clark to become the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 650 points and 200 assists.

With her 13-and-5 stat line from last night, her season totals climbed to 653 points and 200 assists.

Clark set the record in her 2024 rookie season, through 33 games.

Miles bested her, doing it in 32 games.

Miles’ performance just proves how consistent she’s been throughout her rookie year, seamlessly transferring her skills from college to the pros and averaging an impressive 20 points and 6 assists.

She’s found her groove amid an already stacked team led by Napheesa Collier, Natasha Howard, Courtney Williams, and Kayla McBride.

That starting five led the Lynx to a 28-7 record, as they sit atop the league with fewer than 10 games left before the WNBA playoffs start in September.

As any good point guard does, Miles has made the players around her better, and that includes Kayla McBride, who is averaging a career-best 18.4 points per game, and she leads the WNBA with 100 3-pointers made. She’s giving all the praise for her stats to Miles.

“The last time I played with a true point guard, it was Courtney Vandersloot, and it was some of the best, most fun basketball I played,” McBride told reporters at Target Center on Sunday. “It’s not that I haven’t had amazing moments with [Courtney Williams], but it’s just something about playing with a true PG … you know you get that ball with the laces and that velocity, it’s just like[a] kid in a candy store, truly.”

As her quest for Rookie of the Year and possibly MVP continues, see how social media is reacting to her record-breaking performance below.