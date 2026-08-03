Resurfaced d4vd TikTok Showing Blood-Stained Shirt Creeps Out Social Media

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Nearly a year ago, the body of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas was found in the front trunk of a Tesla belonging to singer d4vd, and social media has turned into an army of unofficial detectives.

In their search, they’ve unearthed videos, photos, and other alleged evidence that point to a longtime relationship between d4vd and the teenager.

In the newest deep dive, a creepy video was found on Nicolas Nuvan’s page, who’s known for championing NYC culture through food and street interviews on his TikTok channel, which boasts 2.2M followers.

The footage from 2023 shows Nuvan running into d4vd at a store only to find him wearing a white button-up shirt that’s covered in blood.

“You caught me in my work clothes, bro. I just got the Tide,” he says while clutching a bottle of the detergent. “I’m tryna clean up a little bit.”

In the 30-second clip, Nuvan goes on to ask d4vd what he’s got going on for the day, leading into him promoting his newest single at the time, which is titled ‘Romantic Homicide.’

In retrospect, the lyrics are just as worrisome as he sings, “In the back of my mind/You died/ And I didn’t even cry” and “In the back of my mind I killed you /And I didn’t even regret it/ I can’t believe I said it/ But it’s true, I hate you.”

The bloody shirts he wore were part of the Withered tour promo, and he sold similarly red splattered shirts with his bloodied handprint over the chest.

D4vd was arrested on April 16 on suspicion of murdering Rivas. Days later was officially charged with first-degree murder of Rivas with special circumstances, lewd and lascivious acts with an individual under 14, and mutilating a body.

He pled not guilty, but he’s scheduled for an arraignment on August 31.

The preliminary hearing began on July 21, and tons of information has already been uncovered.

Prosecutors suggest the two were in a relationship where they spent “a significant amount of time” and that it began to fall apart when “she became extremely upset and threatened to disclose damaging information about her relationship with defendant to end his career and destroy his life.”

Text messages show that Rivas was jealous of d4vd communicating with other girls, too. Other text exchanges show that at 13 she was pregnant with his child and got an abortion.

See the reactions to the latest d4vd news below.