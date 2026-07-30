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Michael B. Jordan Scintillates In 'The Thomas Crown Affair' Trailer

Crime Pays Handsomely! Impeccably Suited Michael B. Jordan Sends Social Media Into Swoonlivion Over Delectably Debonair Demeanor In ‘The Thomas Crown Affair’ Teaser Trailer

Pour a glass of your finest wine and enjoy these reactions to Michael B. Jordan scintillating in 'The Thomas Crown Affair' trailer

Published on July 30, 2026
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Crime pays handsomely!

A man wearing sunglasses and a suit stands in a garden setting with trees and foliage in the background.
Source: Amazon MGM Studios

*Academy Award-winning actor Michael B. Jordan is a criminally dapper art thief with a penchant for impeccable suits and stunning locales in the lavishly luxurious trailer for The Thomas Crown Affair which, predictably, trended for hours online.

Produced and directed by Jordan, the aesthetically impressive film follows Crown as he engages in a sensual game of cat-and-mouse with former FBI agent (Adria Arjona) who’s hot on his trail.

While Crown gets entangled in a Bond-esque romance, a villainous figure (Kenneth Branagh) threatens to take him down which may or may not be connected to Crown’s true motives of returning precious stolen or sold artifacts to their rightful owners.

Check out the teaser trailer below:

“I didn’t want a reboot. I wanted a reimagination. The first two films were about rich white guys stealing for fun. That doesn’t land today,” said Jordan in an interview with Variety back in November.

“Ours is more personal. The stakes are higher. Still got the fashion, romance.”

The buzzy teaser drop comes just a day after the booked and busy actor weighed in on gifted actor David Jonsson being crowned as the new Black Panther.

“I love it. It’s amazing. I can’t wait,” said Jordan about Jonsson taking up the iconic mantle while attending the Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiere.

Will you be seated for The Thomas Crown Affair (in theaters March 5, 2027)? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over impeccably suited MBJ on the flip.

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Crime Pays Handsomely! Impeccably Suited Michael B. Jordan Sends Social Media Into Swoonlivion Over Delectably Debonair Demeanor In ‘The Thomas Crown Affair’ Teaser Trailer was originally published on bossip.com

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