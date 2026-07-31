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2026 Gen Con Returns to Downtown Indianapolis

Gen Con 2026 takes over downtown Indianapolis with more than 20,000 events, cosplay, and gaming.

Published on July 31, 2026
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INDIANAPOLIS — Gen Con 2026 takes over downtown Indianapolis with more than 20,000 events, cosplay, and gaming.

The tabletop gaming convention spans the Indiana Convention Center, Lucas Oil Stadium, and nearby hotels.

Outside, the Gen Con Block Party on South Street features dozens of food trucks and drink stands.

Attendees can grab food and drinks from vendors, including Harry and Izzy’s and Wild Bill’s Soda.

First-time attendee Marjorie Boyd-Adams reused her husband’s souvenir mug for unlimited soda refills.

“This mug has tags, so I can get it refilled all week, as many times as I want,” Boyd-Adams said. “Unlimited refills are important because I’m pregnant right now, so I wanted to stay hydrated.”

Indoors, the Exhibit Hall gives gamers a chance to test new releases and grab promotional freebies.

“We got a couple of freebies out of our coupon books,” Boyd-Adams said.

More than 500 exhibitors are showcasing the latest tabletop games, merchandise, and exclusive collectibles.

This year’s Gen Con runs through Sunday, August 2nd.

Outdoor food and drink vendor stall with "Wild Bill's" branding, surrounded by a crowd of people.
Source: WIBC’s Jake McDaniel
A group of people wearing yellow shirts standing in a room with colorful floor graphics.
Source: WIBC’s Jake McDaniel
Crowded convention center with people in cosplay costumes, some dancing on stage, and Daggerheart video game banner visible.
Source: WIBC’s Jake McDaniel
Pinball machines and arcade cabinets in a game room setting, with various colorful and illuminated displays.
Source: WIBC’s Jake McDaniel

2026 Gen Con Returns to Downtown Indianapolis was originally published on wibc.com

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