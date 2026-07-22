Listen Live
Close
Local

Man Wanted in Hamilton County Arrested on Sex-Related Charges

The FBI Indianapolis announced Tuesday that a man wanted in Hamilton County was recently arrested in Indianapolis.

Published on July 22, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A headshot of a man with short dark hair and a serious expression, wearing a black shirt against a gray background.
Source: FOX 59

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — Officials with the FBI Indianapolis stated that a fugitive wanted in Hamilton County was recently taken into custody in Indianapolis after he was charged with multiple sex-related felonies in 2024.

According to court documents, Javier Cereque-Perez had been charged in Hamilton County with:

  • Two counts of attempting to commit rape, each a Level 3 felony
  • One count of sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 5 felony
  • One count of sexual battery, a Level 6 felony.

Officials with the FBI stated that Cereque-Perez was arrested in Indianapolis.

Cereque-Perez’s initial arrest warrant was issued in December 2024, the documents stated. This was in relation to an incident that allegedly occurred in August 2024 between Cereque-Perez and a minor.

This comes after an officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was dispatched to a home in the 3400 block of North Sadlier Drive on Aug. 16, 2024, on a report of a domestic disturbance.

At that time, the court documents said a minor told officers that a man, later identified as Cereque-Perez, told officers that he had reportedly touched her inappropriately and attempted to rape her while in a vehicle near Fishers. The two were reportedly at a worksite together.

tried to take her clothes off in the vehicle. Following the incident, the documents said that Cereque-Perez reportedly used a work shirt to clean up and threw it away in the trash at the job site they were at.

The minor also claimed during the interview that this was not the first time Cereque-Perez had done this to her, but could not specify how many times or when this occurred.

In an interview with Cereque-Perez at the time, the documents said that he had “nothing to hide and denied touching (the minor.)” Cereque-Perez reportedly could not provide where the worksite was located or what county it was in.

By using the location that the minor provided, along with city cameras, officers responded to the worksite. The documents said that at that point, the T-shirt was collected from a dumpster on the job site.

In a social media post from the FBI Indianapolis on Tuesday morning, officials stated that the FBI Indianapolis Violent Crimes Task Force, along with DHS/ICE/ERO took Cereque-Perez into custody.

Court documents indicate that the initial hearing for Cereque-Perez occurred on July 7 in Hamilton County. During this hearing, Cereque-Perez’s bail was set at $50,000, his final pretrial conference date was scheduled for Oct. 21 and his jury trial was scheduled to begin on Nov. 2.

Cereque-Perez was remanded to the custody of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. The documents stated that a notice of immigration detainer request was filed in this case on July 15 and the Mexican Consulate was reportedly notified of the charges.

Man Wanted in Hamilton County Arrested on Sex-Related Charges was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Recent
26 Items
All News  |  Chase Iseghohi

Top 20 Most Diverse High Schools in Indiana for 2026

"Ain't No Mountain High Enough" TV Interview
6 Items
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Legendary Remakes: Which Version Do You Love More?

Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Crash on Indy's West Side Leaves Teenager Injured

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Tyrese Haliburton to captain Pacers Foundation Charity Softball Classic at Victory Field Aug. 24

Music  |  Shamika Sanders

B2K’s New Single ‘Mileage’ Is A Certified R&B Joint

News  |  Deion Allen

Ryan Clark Informed of ESPN Layoff During ‘NFL Live’ Broadcast

Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Former Indy Non-Profit IT Director Sentenced for Stealing Over $500K

12 Items
News  |  Christopher Smith

Taylor Farms Claims FDA Approval, Social Media Suspicious

News  |  Joe Jurado

Are Your Student Loans In Default? Here’s What’s Happening

Actors  |  paige.boyd

Widow of Malcolm-Jamal Warner Sues His Mother Over $1.2 Million Prenup Dispute

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close