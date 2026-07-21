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Former Indy School Employee Charged with Stealing Nearly $100K

According to court documents, 54-year-old Angela Ruiz-Pearce is accused of using a school-issued credit card to make personal purchases.

Published on July 21, 2026

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INDIANAPOLIS — A former employee of Heritage Christian Schools is accused of stealing over $100,000 from them.

Court documents state that 54-year-old Angela Ruiz-Pearce faces preliminary charges of fraud and theft, both felonies. Ruiz-Pearce worked at the school from January 2024 to February 2026 as the school’s academic director, responsible for managing some of the school’s expenses.

Earlier this year, an employee called police and told them that Ruiz-Pearce was using her school-issued credit card to pay for personal expenses, including spa treatments and expensive jewelry. The card was only meant for school-related purchases.

Through their fraud investigation, police learned that Ruiz-Pearce racked up around $200,000 in fraudulent charges. Investigators also said she submitted false receipts to justify her credit card expenses.

School officials believe Ruiz-Pearce made several fraudulent purchases that totalled $204,978.34:

Amazon.com – $108,336
Jem MedSpa – $33,871.97
Etsy.com – $52,575.39
Albert’s Diamond Jewelers – $10,194.96

In its investigation, IMPD concluded that $96,153.81 of the purchases made by Ruiz-Pearce were deemed fraudulent.

A Marion County Court has issued a no-contact order for Ruiz-Pearce and the school. An arrest warrant was issued for her on July 17.

Former Indy School Employee Charged with Stealing Nearly $100K was originally published on wibc.com

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Former Indy School Employee Charged with Stealing Nearly $100K

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