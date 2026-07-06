Listen Live
Close
Music

Black American Songs That Speak to the Soul of the Nation

Black Voices, American Stories: Songs That Still Speak to the Soul of the Nation

From soulful anthems to powerful ballads, these songs capture the enduring spirit of Black America and its impact on the nation.

Published on July 6, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A person sitting on a football field in front of a large red and white striped backdrop with the text
Source: Courtesy / pgLand

This year, America celebrates its semiquincentennial. However, Black Americans’ patriotism is still complicated. As our freedoms continue to be challenged by an administration determined to hold on to power at any cost, the fight continues.

In the playlist below, we highlight songs that honor the resilience of the Black American experience. From the Civil Rights movement to today, Black voices continue to shape the conscience of our culture.

Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing – James Weldon Johnson

Strange Fruit – Billie Holiday

A Change Is Gonna Come – Sam Cooke

To Be Young, Gifted and Black – Nina Simone

What’s Going On – Marvin Gaye

Say It Loud – I’m Black and I’m Proud – James Brown

War – Edwin Starr

Revolution Will Not Be Televised – Gil Scott-Heron

America – Prince & The Revolution

Fight The Power – Public Enemy

The Message – Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five

Changes – 2Pac

Alright – Kendrick Lamar

This Is America – Childish Gambino

Be Free – J. Cole

We The People… – A Tribe Called Quest

Freedom – Beyoncé

Glory – Common & John Legend

Black Voices, American Stories: Songs That Still Speak to the Soul of the Nation was originally published on majicatl.com

More from 106.7 WTLC

 

One Mighty Sports logo, text "T.L. & D.L. Huchley • Rick Doss • Keith Sweat • DJ Kid Capri • UNCC Basketball Card

Recent
Fox To Purchase Roku For $22 Billion
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Fox to Acquire Roku in $22 Billion Deal, Expanding Its Streaming Rea

2023 Tribeca Festival - "Uncharted"
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Alicia Keys Premieres Girl From Hell’s Kitchen Documentary at Tribeca Festival

Civil Rights & Social Justice  |  Nicky Childers

What, To The Black American, Is The 250th Anniversary?

Local  |  Jarett Lewis

3 Kids Hurt in Shooting by Beech Grove Park

Beauty  |  Lauren E. Williams

Inside Brown Sugar Babe’s Paris-Inspired ‘French Kiss’ Launch At ESSENCE Festival

Local  |  Staff

Hendricks County Coroner Investigates Pittsboro Factory Worker’s Death

19 Items
Music  |  paige.boyd

Black Voices, American Stories: Songs That Still Speak to the Soul of the Nation

Local  |  FOX 59

Lebanon Police: 17-Year-Old Pulled Gun During Argument

Pop Culture  |  Lauren E. Williams

Sanaa Lathan Opens Up About Her Career, Therapy, & Healing During An ESSENCE Fest Conversation With Keke Palmer

Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Found Dead on Indy’s West Side

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close