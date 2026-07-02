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Martinsville Man Sentenced to Over 200 Years on Child Sex Crimes

Nathan Bailey received consecutive sentences totaling 275 years after being found guilty of child exploitation and possession of child pornography.

Published on July 2, 2026

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Mugshot of a man with long gray hair and a beard wearing a yellow shirt.
Nathan Bailey (Source: Morgan County Jail)

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — A Martinsville man was sentenced to over 200 years in prison for 48 child sex crime-related charges.

At the conclusion of a bench trial this week in Morgan County, Nathan Bailey received consecutive sentences totaling 275 years in the Indiana Department of Correction. His charges were seven counts of child exploitation and 41 counts of possession of child pornography.

Bailey admitted to having child sex abuse material on his phone and exchanging files on the online messaging app Telegram before being banned from the platform.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office investigated Bailey with assistance from a group called “Bikers Against Predators.”

According to court documents, Bailey’s legal team plans to appeal the sentence.

Martinsville Man Sentenced to Over 200 Years on Child Sex Crimes was originally published on wibc.com

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