Source: Atlantic Records/Live Nation / Atlantic Records/Live Nation

Lizzo’s New Album Goes Double Wood, Social Media Has Thoughts

Lizzo opened up about feeling “soul-crushed” after her latest album, B**ch, failed to chart as expected. The album sold just 2,649 copies in its first week, a significant drop from her previous album, Special. Lizzo admitted to initially basing her worth on the album’s sales numbers but found solace after a conversation with SZA, who reassured her of her success and impact beyond numbers. Despite the setback, Lizzo has other projects in the works, including a children’s book and an upcoming biopic role as musician Sister Rosetta Tharpe. Source: https://www.music-news.com/news/UK/189778/Lizzo-reflects-on-soul-crushing-response-to-new-album