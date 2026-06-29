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Tennessee Titans Chris Johnson diagnosed with ALS

Published on June 29, 2026

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Tennessee Titans Chris Johnson diagnosed with ALS

Former NFL running back Chris Johnson, known for his 2,000-yard rushing season, revealed in a TV interview that he has been diagnosed with ALS. Johnson, 40, shared that he received the diagnosis last year after extensive testing. ALS, a nervous system disease, causes muscle weakness and progressive symptoms. Johnson hopes his disclosure will help others get diagnosed early and provide hope to families dealing with the disease. He emphasized that he still has dreams and love for his family despite the diagnosis. Source: https://www.idahopress.com/sports/national/former-tennessee-titans-running-back-chris-johnson-reveals-he-has-been-diagnosed-with-als/article_edbbbe09-581f-5c47-bbf6-a1d45d497a15.html

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